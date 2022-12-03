UConn men’s hockey falls to Merrimack, 7-3

No. 8 UConn men’s hockey dropped its first home game of the season, losing 7-3 to the No. 12 Merrimack Warriors. Following the Huskies’ 3-1 victory on Tuesday, the two teams split the season series.

In the second period, Merrimack turned a 1-1 game into a 5-3 lead, UConn unable to contain his frustration with the officials and letting it seep into his on-ice game. The Warriors added an insurance goal early in the third and an empty netter in the dying moments to secure the win.

Chase Bradley, Justin Pearson and Samu Salminen scored for the Huskies. Logan Terness stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced and was pulled for Arsenii Sergeev after two bouts. The freshman goalie made two saves on three shots.

After getting into the habit of bad starts, UConn finally got on the right track. Just three minutes later, Bradley broke into the zone and fired a shot past Merrimack goaltender Zachary Borgiel to put the Huskies ahead 1-0.

UConn had more than a few chances to double the advantage. Justin Pearson fired off the post; Ryan Tverberg was turned away at the door; the power play unit also got a chance. However, the Huskies couldn’t take advantage and those missed opportunities would come back to bite them.

Moments after the Warriors penalty expired, Matt Copponi skated in from the rush and had his first shot stopped by Terness, but buried the rebound to tie the game at 1–1, a score that held through the first break .

The second period took a turn for the worse for UConn on a non-call when Roman Kinal was pushed into the boards from behind and went down injured. They fell asleep defensively and let Merrimack take the lead when Will Calverly picked up the puck in the offensive zone and sent a pass to a wide open Ryan Leibold, who scored to make it 2-1.

A few minutes later, UConn lost the puck in the neutral zone, giving Ben Brar a chance on the rush. Despite pressure from Andrew Lucas, Brar made it 3-1 with a handsome backhander past Terness.

Even with a two-goal deficit, the Huskies turned the game around almost immediately. Pearson got UConn back to within one when a shot from the boards bounced a Borgiel bounce and went in, 3-2. Moments later, Jake broke Percival clear at the net, but his shot went wide.

That turned out to be the Huskies’ last real chance to tie the game. Jake Veilleux took the first penalty of his collegiate career and Merrimack capitalized on the power play, 4-2. UConn came back with a power play goal of their own from Salminen, but 4-3 came closest the rest of the way.

Matthew Wood and Chase Bradley took entry alties at the same time, giving the Warriors a two-minute lead of 5 to 3. They quickly had a chance to take a 5-3 lead and went into the second break with that lead.

The visitors wasted no time in putting the game away in the last stanza. After the Huskies pulled Terness for Sergeev, they fell asleep on defense again and let Zach Bookman skate through the entire defense and score to take the gap to three. UConn didn’t put up much of a fight the rest of the way, giving up an empty netter at 2:21 to reach the 7-3 final.

The Huskies have only one game left in the first half: a meeting with Boston University at the XL Center on Sunday, December 11. Then they have more than two weeks off before returning to action at LIU on December 29.