Women’s Volleyball Opens NCAA Tournament with Sweep of UMBC





Next game: UCF 3-12-2022 | 6:30 pm Dec 03 (Sat) / 6:30pm UCF History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Zoe Weatherington batted .438 with nine kills and Penn State totaled 14 blocks in a 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-12) victory over UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Friday at Rec Hall . It was the head coach’s first NCAA Tournament win Katie Schumacher-Cawley . The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions improved to 25-7 this season. They will host fifth-seeded UCF in the second round on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Knights went on with a 3–0 win over Yale in the opening round. Penn State started fast with a 5-0 run in the opening set and left little doubt the rest of the way in the dominant victory. The Lions’ last set deficit was 3–2 in the third. They led by no less than 11 in the first set, nine in the second and 13 in the third. Weatherington led the efficient offensive effort with the Lions hitting .333 with 28 assists from Selissa Elisa . Ali Holland , Kashauna Williams and Alexa Markly each had seven kills, with Holland hitting .462 and Williams hitting .308. Katy Clark added five kills. Penn State’s 14 blocks led to a .000 pass percentage for the game by UMBC. Holland added eight blocks and six digs to her seven kills. Weatherington, Markley and Clark each contributed four blocks. free Maddy Bilinovic pace Penn State’s back row defensive effort with nine digs. Gillian Grimes had six. The service game was strong for the Lions with six aces against five errors. Angelina Stark had back-to-back aces late in the opening set. Kamani Conteh led UMBC with six kills and a pair of aces. The Retrievers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament with their third consecutive America East Tournament title, finished the season 17-9 overall. Penn State and UCF play for the second time in the program’s history. The Lions last season swept the Knights in a season-opening tournament hosted by the Knights. The Lions improved to 24-0 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, dating back to 1998 when the event expanded to 64 teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/12/2/womens-volleyball-opens-ncaa-tournament-with-sweep-of-umbc.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos