When will bowl games be announced? 2022-23 College Football bowl schedule





As the college football coaching carousel rages off the field, the schedule of the college football bowl is set on Sunday after the weekend’s conference title games. This year’s College Football Playoff Semifinals are the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl. The national championship game is on January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Games, dates, times and tie-ins are listed below, starting with the CFP playoff games. Teams and matchups will be updated this weekend as announced. Tie-ins and affiliations can and will change to fill the schedule. All moments of play take center stage. Bold teams are announced teams in bowl matchups. EACH WAY:Analysis of the possible results of the College Football Playoff ahead of the final weekend GVB QUESTIONS:USC’s shock loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship throws chaos into the College Football Playoff VOLS BOWL UPDATES:Tennessee Football Bowl game: projections, selection day live updates College Football Playoff Saturday December 31 CFP Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta:CFP Semifinalist vs. CFP Semifinalist; TBD on ESPN CFP VRBO Fiesta Bowl Semifinal, Glendale, Arizona:CFP Semifinalist vs. CFP Semifinalist; TBD on ESPN Monday January 9 CFP National Championship, Inglewood, California: peach bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner; 7 p.m. ESPN Friday December 16 HomeTown lenders Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas:Miami (OH) againstUAB; 11 a.m., ESPN Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, Orlando:Group of five vs. in general; 2 p.m. ESPN Saturday December 17 Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Boston:Cincinnati against Louisville; 10 a.m., ESPN Cricket Celebration Bowl, Atlanta:SWAC Champions vs.North Carolina central; 11 a.m. ABC New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque:Mountain West vs Overall; 1:15 p.m., ESPN Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, California:Pac-12 vs. Mountain West; 2:30 p.m. ABC LendingTreeBowl, Mobile:MAC/at-large vs. Sun Belt; 4:45 p.m., ESPN SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas:SEC vs. Pac-12; 6:30 p.m. ABC Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas: Group of five vs. in general; 8:15 p.m., ESPN Monday December 19 Myrtle Beach Bowl, Myrtle Beach, SC:Group of five vs. in general; 1:30 p.m., ESPN Tuesday December 20 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise:MAC vs. Mountain West; 2:30 p.m., ESPN RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida: Group of five vs. in general; 6:30 p.m., ESPN Wednesday December 21 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans:US vs. Sun Belt conference; 8 p.m. ESPN Thursday December 22 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth:AAC vs Conference USA/in general; 6:30 p.m., ESPN Friday December 23 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA: At-large/Army vs. Conference USA; 2 p.m. ESPN Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa:SEC or Group of 5 vs. At-large; 5:30 p.m., ESPN Saturday December 24 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu:State of San Diego against MTSU7 p.m., ESPN Monday December 26 Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit:Big Ten vs. MAC; 1:30 p.m., ESPN Tuesday December 27 Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.:MAC vs sunbelt; 11 a.m., ESPN SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Dallas:Group of five vs. in general; 2:15 p.m. or 5:45 p.m., ESPN TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham:AAC vs SEC; 2:15 p.m. or 5:45 p.m., ESPN Bowl with Guaranteed Rate, Phoenix:Big 12 vs. Big Ten; 9:15 p.m., ESPN Wednesday December 28 Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland:ACC vs AAC; 1 p.m. ESPN AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis:SEC vs Big 12; 4:30 p.m., ESPN San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego:ACC vs. Pac-12; 7 p.m., FOX Tax Act Texas Bowl, Houston:SEC vs Big 12; 8 p.m., ESPN Thursday December 29 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Bronx, NY:ACC vs. Big Ten; 1 p.m. ESPN Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando:ACC vs Big 12; 4:30 p.m., ESPN Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio:Big 12 vs. Pac-12; 8 p.m. ESPN Friday December 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte:Big Ten vs. ACC; 11 a.m., ESPN Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso:ACC vs. Pac-12; 1 hr., CBS Tax Slayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville:SEC vs. ACC; 2:30 p.m., ESPN Bar Stool Sports Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Arizona:MAC vs. Mountain West; 3:30pm, streamed on Barstool platforms Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami: ACC champion or league’s highest-ranked team not in CFP vs. SEC/Big Ten; 7 p.m., ESPN Saturday December 31 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nashville:SEC vs. Big Ten; 11 a.m. ABC All State Sugar Bowl, New Orleans:SEC champion or league’s highest-ranked team not in CFP vs. Big 12 champion or league’s highest ranked team not in CFP; 11 a.m., ESPN Monday, January 2, 2022 Relia Quest Bowl, Tampa:SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC; 11 a.m., ESPN2 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Orlando:SEC vs. Big Ten; 12 o’clock, ABC Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas: In general vs in general; 12 a.m. ESPN Rose Bowl, Pasadena:Big Ten champion or league’s highest ranked team in CFP vs. Pac-12 champion or league’s highest-ranked team not in CFP; 4 p.m. ESPN

