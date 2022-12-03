Tennis court renovation and improvement project started

A course resurfacing and improvement project will begin later this month and will include resurfacing and re-stripping of tennis and pickleball courts at City facilities to increase playing capacity and create a positive impact for residents who enjoy from the community’s outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

Construction improvements will be in stages, starting at Cays Park and ending at the Coronado Library. To create more play areas for the growing number of pickleball players, teams will convert two existing tennis courts in Cays Park into dedicated pickleball courts. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting and with timely delivery of materials.

HISTORY

Construction of the Court Resurfacing & Improvements project was approved by the City Council in July 2022 when the City Council agreed to add pickleball courts in Coronado. At the July 19, 2022 meeting, the City Council directed staff to make additional improvements to some courts while they were working on a surface restoration project. On November 15, 2022, the City Council approved the contractor with the lowest bid, TrueLine Construction and Surfacing, Inc., to build the project.

The City of Coronado operates and maintains 15 USTA-standard double-sized tennis courts. The current configuration offers 14 tennis courts, 8 temporary pickleball courts, 1 basketball court and 1 practice court.

The $465,220 project will be funded from the Citys Capital Projects Budget and the Recreation Tennis Maintenance Budget.

Work will proceed in phases, with the first phase scheduled to be completed in late February 2023 at Cays Park and the final phase expected to be completed in June 2023 at the Coronado Library, barring rain or other adverse weather conditions that could extend the work.

Construction start date: December 2022 (contractor mobilizes and buys materials)

Construction completion date: June 2023 (Timeline may change due to weather conditions.)

Construction hours:7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there is no night, weekend or holiday work.