Nuts & Bolts: A playoff rematch against the Leafs





Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Tampa Bay game against the Maple Leafs. When: Saturday, Dec. 3 – 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena – Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz FM, Lightning radio 24/7

Where to stream: Bally Sports. com

Expected line-up (subject to change)

Forward

Brandon Hail – Braden point – Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -Nick Paul- Alex Killorn

Ross Colton – Vladislav Namestnikov – Corey Perry

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Pat Maroon Defenders

Victor Hedman – Mikhail Sergachev

Ian Cole – Eric Cernak

Haydn Fleurie – Zach Bogosian

Nick Perbix goalkeepers

Andrei Vasilevsky

Brian Elliott Saturday’s matchup

The Lightning and the Maple Leafs will play the first of three matchups this season and the first of two at the AMALIE Arena…The Bolts and Leafs will meet for the first time since Game 7 in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs …Tampa Bay defeated Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 with Nick Paul scoring both goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopping 30 of 31 shots against … The Lightning posted a 2-1-1 regular season record vs. TOR last season, including a 1-1-0 record at home… Steven Stamkos (2-7-9) led the Bolts in points and assists vs. TOR, while Ondrej Palat led the team with three goals… The Lightning is 5-4-1 in their last 10 home games vs. TOR…Stamkos rides a three-game point streak vs. TOR with seven points during that period (2-7-9)…Stamkos has scored points in four straight home games vs. TOR (1-6-7) …Stamkos has scored points in 19 of his 22 home games against TOR (10-20-30), including 13 of the last 14 home games (5-15-20)…Nikita Kucherov has scored points ts in 10 straight games against TOR (8-7-15)…Kucherov scored in 6 home games in a row vs. TOR (5-3-8)…Victor Hedman scored a point in five of his last six home games against TOR (2-5-7)…The Lightning are 44-50-8 with two all-time ties vs . TOR, including a home record of 22-25-3 with one tie…Stamkos (22-36-58) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points, assists and goals (tie) vs. TOR. Saturday storylines

Tampa Bay tonight plays the first game of a six-game homestand for the entire season…The Bolts will play nine of their 14 games in December at the AMALIE Arena…The Lightning is 4-2-0 against the opposing teams this season of the Atlantic Division…Tampa Bay is 7-3-1 at home this season and has won four of their last five home games…Since the start of the 2016-17 season, the Bolts have posted an NHL-best .715 point percentage (161-59-17 ) on home ice… The Lightning plays its 2,300th game in franchise history tonight. Injuries

2022-23 Regular Season Male Games Lost: 61

Current injuries:

Rudolph Bazer (Upper Body Injury; Out Indefinite) 3 Games

Anthony Cirelli (Shoulder Surgery; Off) 23 Play Tampa Bay sports item from the game

2022 Holiday Collection / Inverted Retro Ornament

It’s Day 1 of Tampa Bay Sports’ 12 Days of Winning. Check out our new holiday collection, including this inverted retro jersey ornament. And check back every day for a collection launch or deal. The road ahead

Tuesday December 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Thursday December 8 vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday December 10 vs. Florida Panthers

