Gorleston in 1988: old photographs of the Shrublands Youth Centre





It was a working farm until 1949 when it was bequeathed to the local community.

And the Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre, just off Magdalen Way in Gorleston, still serves it. Today we dug into our archives and found a batch of old photos from a reporter’s visit to the community center in 1988. Reporter Sandra Warren discusses the Shrublands Youth and Adult Center with its members in 1988. (Image: News Quest) At the time, the center’s organizers wanted to get rid of the old-fashioned stereotype of youth clubs that only offered pool tables and table tennis. Instead, they promoted the center as a modern facility ready for the 1990s. In addition to traditional activities, the youth club had computer and video equipment and offered a variety of sports to its members. Two boys sit at a computer in the technology room at the Shrublands Youth Center in 1988. (Image: News Quest) Members of 221 ATC Squadron at work at Shrublands Youth and Adult Center in 1988. (Image: News Quest) But young people were not the only beneficiaries of the facility. Adult clubs included judo, weightlifting, air rifle shooting, and a range of educational classes. Screen printing, pottery and photography workshops were on the agenda for 1989. The former farmhouse had a coffee shop, billiards room, lounge, craft room, and photographic darkroom. To target! Members of the Air Force Section practicing their skills at the Shrublands Youth Centre, 1988. (Image: News Quest) A member performs a chest fly on a gymnasium bench at Shrublands Youth and Adult Center in 1988. (Image: News Quest) There was a gymnasium and a floodlit area for football, netball and tennis, while outbuildings provided facilities for the drama group. Maybe you used to go to the Shrublands Youth and Adult Center. Maybe you sent your kids there to enjoy the activities and facilities. Let us know your memories in the comments below. For more old photos and articles on Norfolk’s history and heritage, subscribe to our bi-weekly Through the Decadesemail newsletter.Register by clicking here. A tricky problem for cubs at the Shrublands Youth Centre, 1988. (Image: News Quest) Members of the judo section perform a spectacular throw for our photographer at the Shrublands Youth and Adult Center in 1988. (Image: News Quest) Member of the Shrublands Youth Center singing and choral group in 1988. (Image: News Quest)

