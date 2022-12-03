W&M hosts the Sunday matinee at Coppin State

– For the first time in nearly three decades, William & Mary will host Coppin State for a women’s basketball game. The Eagles last visited the Kaplan Arena in 1994 when they took a 69-66 victory over the Green and Gold. Sunday afternoon’s tilt marks just the sixth time these two teams have faced each other, though they did see each other last year in W&M’s season opener 73-56 loss to the Tribe. W&M is looking for its first win over CSU since February 17, 1992.

– W&M had one of its best basketball quarters in the first 10 minutes against state rival Richmond earlier this week. The Tribe was a perfect 5-of-5 from behind the arc in the first quarter while shooting 57.14% from the floor. Defensively, W&M allowed the Spiders to go just 4-of-17 in the frame.

– Talk about beasts of the backcourt. Both preseason All-CAA First-Team selections, graduate students Sydney Wagner and Riley Casey wrapped up their individual stats for W&M in the first six games of the year. The duo are among the top 5 in the CAA in minutes played (Casey: 36.3, Wagner: 35.5), 3-point field goals per game (Casey: 3.5, Wagner: 2.6), and 3-point field goal percentage (Casey: .512, Wagner: .327). Nationally, Casey and Wagner rank 31st and 57th respectively in minutes played.

– Wagner recorded season highs in points (26), field goals made (8), 3-pt field goals made (3), and tied her season highs in assists (3) against Richmond (12/1/22) at Kaplan-Arena. Every time the perennial Tribe standout has taken to the field this year, she has proven to be a scoring threat, going double digits in every game. In fact, that’s a stretch dating back to last season, as Wagner has hit double digits in 12 of her previous 13 appearances.

– Following her historic back-to-back 31-point performances last week, Casey followed up with another effort against Richmond (12/1/22). In 36 minutes of work, she racked up 13 points, five assists and three steals. It was the third game in a row that Casey has logged more than 35 minutes.

One of the most prolific goalscorers in the country, Casey has the stats to back up that title. She ranks sixth in the nation in 3-pointers per game (3.5) and 21st in 3-point field goal percentage (.512). Her 21.0 points per game also currently ranks 14th among all Division I players. Casey also collects accolades for her efforts. Last month, she was named CAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week (11/28/22) and W&M Student Athlete of the Week (11/29/22).

– Juniors Caitlin Wingertzahn enjoy arguably her best series of games for the Green and Gold. During the win over Army (11-27-22), she posted career highs in minutes (25:02), points (10), rebounds (4), assists (2), steals (1), and blocks (1). She followed up against Richmond (1/12/22) with 23 minutes off the bench, scoring four, pulling down three rebounds and blocking a shot.

– In back-to-back starts, junior Rebekah Frisby-Smith has recorded eight consecutive rebound games – a career record. This year, the Australian-born woman has also eclipsed her peak in career minutes on four occasions, most recently with 35 against Richmond (12/1/22).

– The Tribe is among the CAA leaders in several 3-point shooting categories. W&M is second in 3-point field goals per game (7.2), second in 3-point field goals made (43), and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.321). Of course, the Green and Gold have long earned a reputation as a deep-scoring threat. Last season, the team led the CAA with 3 points percentage (.323) and finished the year third in the conference in 3-pointers per game (6.2).

– It’s been a season of late-game comebacks for the Tribe. Two W&M wins have come from a half-time deficit, while the season-opening victory against Navy put the Green and Gold tied with the Mids at the break. Even losses have seen their fair share of late game excitement. In the 71-61 loss to George Mason (11/21/22), W&M outscored the Patriots 42-33 in the second half on 40% shooting, going 14-of-17 from the free throw line and recording just four turnovers.

– The Green and Gold will not leave Virginia State on the nonconference slate, playing six home games at Kaplan Arena and another five games on the road against Commonwealth rivals (VCU, Old Dominion, George Mason, Longwood, Norfolk State ).

– The Tribe was selected seventh in the CAA preseason by the coaches of the league. Drexel was the preseason pick to win the league by 10 first place votes.