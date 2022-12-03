Obituary: Willie Donald, former Scottish cricketer and Chairman of Cricket Scotland

William (Willie) Alexander Donald, cricketer, administrator and businessman. Born: July 23, 1953 in Huntly. Died: November 23, 2022 in Edinburgh, aged 69.

Willie Donald is one of those seemingly laid-back six-footers who treat cricket as a walk on the mild side, began a newspaper report in 1995 about one of the former international cricketer’s last appearances.

Having made 58 appearances for Scotland, including captaining his country at Lords, it was far from his last involvement in the sport to which he devoted much of his life and passionately cared for it. His playing days at the top level were matched by his work behind the scenes, becoming the first person ever to combine the roles of playing for Scotland (from 1978-86), serving as President of Cricket Scotland (2018-20) and acting as as its interim director for a period (2015). Lately he has also served as chairman of Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, helping to negotiate the return of internationals to Mannofield and to establish a strategy for the future development of the club.

He was a doer; relentlessly positive, never shying away from responsibility and always open to taking on new challenges. Despite being treated for cancer, he continued to travel from his home in Edinburgh to attend regular meetings in Aberdeen to put the cricket club on a healthy footing. He only resigned a month before his death.

Willie Donald made 58 appearances for Scotland, including captaining his country at Lords

Willie Donald was born in Huntly and cricket was in his blood. His father was a fine player and it wasn’t long before young Donald caught the eye. He soon went from playing for Huntly to Aberdeenshire, which he represented for 12 years, including four as captain.

He combined summer cricket with football in the winter, scoring goals as a lanky striker for Aberdeen University (who went on to play in both Scottish and British university teams) and later playing semi-professionally in the Highland League for Peterhead, Fraserburgh. and Huntley. In between all this, he took the first steps on what would become a successful business career, first at Citibank in Aberdeen before moving to London in 1983.

The idea that Donald treated every sport on the lenient side didn’t match reality. His calm demeanor masked a ferocious will to win that earned him the nickname Stroppy Jock as he played for Teddington, one of England’s top clubs, during his years in London.

None of this could have happened if he had landed his dream job. He wanted to become a fighter pilot but was rejected by the RAF because he was too tall. He compensated in later years with a penchant for fast cars. A friend, recalling a particularly hair-raising journey with Donald at the wheel, said he never experienced life as a fighter pilot, but drove like he was one.

The years at Teddington were very happy years for Donald and his wife Esther, with the arrival of two children, Suzanne and Alasdair. Scotland’s appeal remained strong and the family moved back in 1995 when he joined the Bank of Scotland.

As head of e-commerce at the bank, he set up Europe’s first fully online mortgage company in the Netherlands at a time when online banking was still in its infancy. He also served on the bank’s strategy board and oversaw the planning, development and implementation of company-wide organizational changes. Most recently he ran his own consulting business and delivered leadership and executive coaching programs. This drew heavily from his sports experiences and reflected on the role of effective leaders in creating strong teams.

He was competitive in everything he did. Even when he retired, when he started walking through the Scottish hills, all it took was a group of walkers in the distance and the cry would go up: Let’s beat them to the top. Invariably the race was won.

He was deeply disappointed by a report this summer which found Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist and spoke out against it. While accepting that there is still much work to be done to improve diversity within cricket in Scotland, he criticized the report for its superficial approach in undertaking a desktop analysis of diversity policies rather than a serious investigation into alleged incidents of racism. He found it difficult to understand how the report could reach conclusions about allegations made in 2015 without interviewing himself and others affected by those allegations at the time.

On the field, Scottish cricket has come a long way since Donald played in his country’s first Benson and Hedges match in 1980. He particularly enjoyed Scotland’s victory over a strong English team in a 50/50 friendly at the Grange in Edinburgh in 2018 when he spent some time watching the events in the company of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Aberdeenshire cricket club captain Kenny Reid paid tribute to his work at the club. He was always so positive and made sure we were all going in the same direction. He had some good ideas about the club and how to progress, and hopefully we’ve started the journey he’s been on.

Although he was always grateful for the care and treatment he received at the Western General Hospital Cancer Center in Edinburgh, he felt cheated that his life would be cut short. There was so much more he felt he could give and so much more he wanted to do.

He is survived by his wife Esther, daughter Suzanne and son Alasdair and three grandchildren who have brought much joy over the years, Aaron, Logan and Leo.