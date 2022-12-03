Sports
Football prep: SoCal and NorCal regional results and state championship schedule
AMERICAN SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
Friday
Division 1-AA: San Diego Lincoln 37, Sierra Canyon 14
Division 2-AA: Chula Vista Mater Dei 22, Downey 21
Division 3-AA: San Jacinto 49, San Diego University City 45
Division 4-AA: Northwood 10, Delano Kennedy 7
Division 5-AA: Muir 33, Blythe Palo Verde Valley7
Division 6-AA: Escondido Classical Academy 34, Lancaster 14
Saturday 6 p.m., unless otherwise stated
Division 1-A: Bakersfield Liberty (11-2) at Yorba Linda (14-0)
Division 2-A: Etiwanda (9-5) at El Cajon Granite Hills (11-2)
Division 3-A: Laguna Hills (13-1) at Birmingham (9-4), 7 p.m.
Division 4-A: Granada Hills (11-2) at Laguna Beach (11-3)
Division 5-A: Shafter (10-4) at Walnut (11-3)
Division 6-A: Granada Hills Kennedy (9-5) at San Gabriel (10-3)
Division 7-A: Whittier Christian (10-4) at Crenshaw (6-7)
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
Friday
Division 1-AA: Concord De La Salle 17, Folsom 14
Division 2-AA: Oakland McClymonds 49, Lemoore 35
Division 3-AA: Sacramento Grant 36, El Hill 7
Division 4-AA: Echelon 42, Chico Pleasant Valley 20
Division 5-AA: Hughson 32, Ripon Christian 28
Division 6-AA: San Jose Santa Teresa 30, Palo Alto 20
Saturday 6 p.m., unless otherwise stated
Division 1-A: Manteca (11-1) at Pittsburgh (11-2)
Division 2-A: Kentfield Marin Catholic (13-0) at Danville San Ramon Valley (11-2)
Division 3-A: Fairfield Vanden (12-1) vs. San Jose Bellarmine (7-6) at San Jose CC
Division 4-A: Atherton Menlo (8-5) at Novato San Marin (11-2)
Division 5-A: Lakeport Clear Lake (12-1) in Orland (13-0)
Division 6-A: Atascadero (9-4) at Colusa (10-2)
= = = =
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOWL GAMES
Saturday (December 3)
Division 7-AA: Pinole Valley (8-4) at Mendota (9-5), 6 p.m.
at Saddleback College
Friday December 9
Division 2-AA: Chula Vista Mater Dei (10-4); Oakland McClymonds (12-1), 4 p.m
Division 1-AA: San Diego Lincoln (12-1); Concord De La Salle (10-3), 8 p.m
Saturday December 10
Division 2-A: SOUTH vs. NORTH, noon
Division 1-A: SOUTH vs. NORTH, 4 p.m
Open Division: St. John Bosco (12-1) vs. San Mateo Serra (13-0), 8 p.m
Remaining games, Saturday, December 10, 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Division 3-AA: San Jacinto (13-2) at Sacramento Grant (11-2)
Division 3-A: SOUTH by NORTH
Division 4-AA: Northwood (14-1) at Escalon (12-3)
Division 4-A: SOUTH by NORTH
Division 5-AA: Muir (9-6) at Hughson (12-2)
Division 5-A: SOUTH by NORTH
Division 6-AA: Escondido Classical Academy (11-3) in San Jose Santa Teresa (9-5)
Division 6-A: SOUTH by NORTH
Division 7-A: SOUTH at San Francisco Lincoln (9-3), 1 p.m
