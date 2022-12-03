Uniting the NZ tennis community’s biggest challenge for the next high performance director

It is feared that unless there is unity within New Zealand tennis, the task of developing another top 100 singles player could remain fruitless.

Tennis New Zealand is looking for its fourth high performance coach in six years, as Christophe Lambert stepped down last week to take on the role of Bianca Andreescus coach.

Lambert, from France, took over from former NZ Davis Cup player Simon Rea, who left to move to Australia, as the federation parted ways with performance coach Marcel Vos in 2018.

All three left frustrated, struggling to build much unity within the New Zealand tennis community towards what they were trying to achieve, while there were only modest improvements in developing players who have the potential to reach the top 100 in crack the singles game.

Tennis NZ CEO Julie Paterson has said she will spend time working out what they will do next, but New Zealand Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden, who lives in Seattle, believes there are serious questions to be asked.

Stuff Kelly Evernden with Chris Lewis in 1992. Chris Lewis was the main figure behind the scrapping of a national tennis program during his time at Tennis Auckland.

There are some issues to be resolved regarding longevity and how difficult it is to do the job, Evernden said.

It’s not a very long permanent job. The people who have had that job haven’t really lasted very long and questions have to be asked by New Zealand and the people in New Zealand tennis, the players, coaches and people in regional areas, why it’s so hard to keep that job.

If they’re making it so hard, maybe we should look at the reasons why everyone is making it so hard.

For Evernden, it is a concern how disillusioned people are when they leave that job.

They always think thank God I’m out of there, he said.

Andrew Cornaga / www.fotosport.com Simon Rea said he felt New Zealand was not as connected as it could have been.

Everyone says they want to be that person (in this role), but when you’re treated the same way everyone else is treated, you suddenly realize you don’t want to be that person anymore.

I think that needs to change and it has a lot to do with the insecurities that a lot of people have around that job.

When Rea left in 2020, he told Stuff it was for others to comment on whether he left Tennis NZ in a better place than when he started.

“It was really challenging at times and it’s a challenging role in this climate,” he said.

“I still don’t feel that as a tennis community we are as connected as we need to be.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Marcel Vos held a number of senior roles at Tennis NZ before leaving in 2018.

During Vos’ time as national coach of Tennis NZ, the then CEO of Tennis NZ, Steve Johns received a letter from five leading regional selectors and coaches, saying they had lost faith in Vos and could not work with him.

Johns, said at the time: “The relationship between the two parties hasn’t been great.”

It could be argued that Tennis NZ recruited poorly when hiring Vos, Rea and Lambert and the lack of players approaching the top 100 remains a concern so people might question the systems put in place.

But New Zealand’s unity hasn’t been much in the way for decades, as the country moved from abolishing a national program to give regions autonomy to bringing back one.

Lambert will keep his home in New Zealand, even though he will be on the road for 35-40 weeks with Andreescu, and will still call this country home.

But when you talk to him, you get the sense that he is happy to move on.

As everyone has said, I think this is a tough position to be in, Lambert said.

You’re going to be in a lot of trouble, but I’ve met a lot of great people in New Zealand and I stay close to a lot of people.

It was just that there was a small number of people making a lot of noise that made it difficult.

My predecessors say it’s always been that way, I’ve talked to Marcel and Simon, even people who have been there longer.

We’ve got some great kids, some great young coaches, who are doing a fantastic job and I really hope we start giving them more responsibility.

I wish I could have helped more people, but I was very happy to help those I did, he added.

There are a lot of good kids out there and if they get the positive thinking they need I think they can play well instead of hearing the negativity all the time.

Tennis NZ would look at its high-quality structure to decide what kind of person they want in, although there may be an internal promotion.

We’re going to take a look at our current team working toward high performance, see where our gaps are, and see what we need to do to replace that role, Paterson told Stuff last week.

That will happen over the next four to six weeks. As it’s one of our senior management roles within Tennis NZ, it’s a discussion that needs to be had with the board as well, so it’s not a quick replacement.

Whoever comes in as the new figurehead of high performance for Tennis NZ, it’s critical they get support from all key stakeholders or the wait for another top 100 singles player will be much, much longer.