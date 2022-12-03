Cricket with a handicap: England join the Access Team coaching session





One of England’s most handicapped cricketers made a guest appearance in Edgbaston to take part in a coaching session with our Access Team. Alex Jervis is a three-time Ashes winning member of England’s Learning Disability (LD) squad and was named the 2021 Disabled Cricketer of the Year. The 27-year-old visited our indoor center this week ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3) to participate in an Access Team training session and offer advice and inspiration to members of the squad. Warwickshires Access Team, founded in 2000, consists of players with both learning and physical disabilities. They train every week in Edgbaston under the guidance of our coaching staff and compete in the Super 9s, a competitive competition for the disabled with teams from all over the Midlands. Pace bowler Alex, who has been on three tours of Australia with England LD, was impressed by what he saw. He said: I like to play cricket; it has been a big part of my life since the age of 10 and I have had great experiences playing with the England national team. My goal is to get as many disabled people to play cricket as possible. Warwickshire is a good example of where cricket for the disabled is thriving and more and more people are being introduced to the game. It was great to participate in a coaching session. There was a clear camaraderie in the squad and the enthusiasm was on display for all. Warwickshire Access won the national championships in 2005 and made it to the regional Super 9s final in 2021. Participation and growth manager for Warwickshire Cricket Board, Andy Wyles, said: The players on the Access team have different disabilities, but they have developed a great social and sporting bond through cricket. Alex is a fantastic role model for our players. He has the learning disability he has overcome and has shown that he can excel in sports despite that disability. That’s something our players can strive for. Anyone interested in joining the Access team can email [email protected] for more information. Membership 2023 now on sale Memberships for 2023 are on sale now and you can save £25 by purchasing before our February 1 Early Bird deadline. A variety of memberships are available from just £80, including full club memberships that include access to every Warwickshire home game plus a host of exclusive benefits.

