OSU Football Firmly Back in College Football Playoff Per ‘GameDay’





After Utah’s victory against No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night, ESPN’s “College GameDay” analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit had a simple question when it came to that final spot in the College Football Playoff. What team could it be other than Ohio State? “Anyone who watched that game against Michigan feels weird promoting a team the way it looked,” said Herbstreit. ‘But who else is there? There’s no one else.’ Ohio State Football News:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters Ohio State lost its final game of the 2022 season against Michigan 45–23, keeping the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship for the second straight season. But with just one loss, the Buckeyes are likely to slide into the Playoff after the Trojans earn their second loss on Friday night. For “College GameDay” host Rece Davis, the question isn’t if Ohio State makes the top four, but where. “I think the field is ready,” Davis said. “The question will be the order.” Can Ohio State football move to No. 3? With the top three teams in the College Football Playoff standings currently undefeated, Georgia, Michigan and TCU Davis came up with the idea that Ohio State could pass the Horned Frogs if TCU is “blown out” by Kansas State in the Big 12 on Saturday. -championship. Both are non-champions, he said, with blowout losses in their last game before the bowl season. Ryan Day talks about OSU’s CFP opportunities:‘We’ve got to grab it’: Ryan Day, Ohio State football coach, is excited about the playoff opportunity ‘Get back time’:‘Get back time’: How Ohio State football reacted to likely CFP return after Utah win Ohio State ready to return to CFP:College Football Playoff back door opens to Ohio State football with Utah win over USC But for ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard, Ohio State holds a firm No. 4 spot anyway. “At least TCU played in a championship game,” Howard said. “The Ohio State game came home, a blowout against your greatest rival. I don’t see them being even.” Former Georgia linebacker and “College GameDay” analyst David Pollack said the CFP committee does not want to put Ohio State in the semifinals of the playoffs again against Michigan, and that this could affect the teams’ place . But former Indianapolis Colts punter and “College GameDay” analyst Pat McAfee said questions about Ohio State’s Playoff success hinge on that Michigan loss. “Were they not as good as we thought they were and Michigan exposed them, or were they playing a terrible game because…they made too much of it and laid an egg mentally?” asked McAfee. The Ohio State Football schedule for 2022 September 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 September 10: Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12

Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12 September the 17th: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 September 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20

Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20 22 October: State Ohio 54, Iowa 10

State Ohio 54, Iowa 10 29 October: Ohio is 44, Penn is 31

Ohio is 44, Penn is 31 November 5: Ohio State 21, Northwest 7

Ohio State 21, Northwest 7 November 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 November 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30 November 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2022/12/03/osu-football-firmly-back-in-college-football-playoff-herbstreit-gameday/69698142007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos