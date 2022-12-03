Vechain extends partnership with Association of Tennis Professionals





– Advertisement –









VeChain has extended its partnership with ATP to increase brand awareness in Europe. VeChain’s goal in partnership with the ATP is to project its brand image to the European market and attract leading companies looking to use blockchain for sustainability initiatives. These companies will want to use VeChainThor. VeChain Foundation enters into a multi-year partnership with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to develop sustainability initiatives within Europe and promote further brand awareness. The move follows a previous partnership that saw VeChain debut as a silver partner of the Nitto ATP Finals last month. VeChain announced the exciting development during the week of the Nitto ATP Finals, held between November 13 and November 20. The VeChain team echoed the reports in a summary of their experience at the event through a LinkedIn message published yesterday. According to VeChain, after the just concluded Nitto ATP Finals, it plans to extend the partnership with ATP until 2025. This allows VeChain to leverage ATP’s large annual viewership of over 1 billion individuals as it secures a platform through which it promotes brand awareness and develops sustainability initiatives in Europe through an expansion on the continent. In the LinkedIn post, VeChain noted that its brand awareness technique exposed it to the many guests who graced the event, as numerous billboards showcased the VeChain brand in various media presentations, including image and video content. Penetrating into the heart of Europe through a brand presence on the ATP is a strategic move towards European expansion. Renato Grottola, Member of the Board of Directors of VeChain, spoke about the recent development and emphasized the importance of the collaboration as it allows VeChain to present itself as the go-to option for global brands looking to develop digital sustainability initiatives. “VeChain recognizes this sponsorship as a global platform to share evolving and fresh ideas about developments within the blockchain realm with pioneers, business leaders and universities in Italy and abroad,” concluded the team. VeChain’s recent development efforts Recall that on October 18, VeChain earlier announced the beginning of the partnership with ATP, as it unveiled a feature during the Nitto ATP Finals week in the Italian city of Turin. According to the team, this will give the VET project more publicity and provide a suitable marketing opportunity and a chance to network with several notable brands around the world. Barely a week later the VeChain Foundation revealed a dubbed collection of VeChain x Nitto ATP Finals digital collectibles “VeBounce” in partnership with World of V and ExPlus. In addition to the collection, VeChain announced that it would simultaneously launch a lottery event powered by blockchain. In addition, during the Nitto ATP Finals, VeChain completed its mainnet upgrade at block 13815000 on November 17 8:10 (UTC), as recently marked by means of The crypto base. According to VeChain, the upgrade was accompanied by the implementation of Proof of Authority 2.0 (PoA2.0), which would advance global operational capabilities for the VeChainThor while reducing data loss risks. “The seamless upgrade introduced a critical mechanism for the future of VeChain and its sustainability goals by ensuring absolute finality and thus data quality assurance,” the VeChain Foundation highlighted in a recent LinkedIn post. The team further revealed that the latest network upgrade would enable the VeChainThor network to meet emerging data-related regulatory guidelines while providing the right scalability and security, combining two blockchain architecture techniques as it leverages the strengths of both and eliminates their respective weaknesses. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecryptobasic.com/2022/12/03/vechain-extends-its-partnership-with-association-of-tennis-professionals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos