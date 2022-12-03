Airtel rethinks its cricket plans: here’s what’s changed





Bharti Airtel has renewed its cricket prepaid plans. The telecom operator now offers an Amazon Prime subscription instead of a Disney + Hotstar subscription. The company has a total of four prepaid cricket plans 699, 999, 2999, and 3,359. Of these, the 699 and 999 subscriptions offered a Disney+ Hotstar subscription so far. But the Disney+ Hotstar subscription has now been replaced by the Amazon Prime subscription. The changes have already been reflected on the Airtel website. Here’s a look at the revamped plans and benefits offered Airtel 699 Cricket Plan: Advantages The Airtel 699 Cricket prepaid subscription is valid for 56 days. Benefits of the subscription include 3 GB of mobile data per day, unlimited calls and 100 text messages per day. The prepaid plan offers a free Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. Other benefits include 56 days of free access to one channel on Airtel Xtream, 3 months of Apollo 24|7 circle, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Airtel 999 Cricket Plan: Advantages Advantages with the Airtel 999 Cricket plan includes 2.5 GB internet data per day, 100 text messages per day and unlimited calls. The subscription is valid for 84 days. It offers a free Amazon Prime membership for 84 days along with 84 days of free access to one channel on Airtel Xtream, 3 months of Apollo 24|7 circle, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Airtel 3.359 Cricket Plan: Benefits The Airtel 3,359 Cricket prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers 2.5 GB data per day, unlimited voice call data and 100 text messages per day. The prepaid plan offers one year of Amazon Prime membership and one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Other benefits include 3 months of Apollo 24|7 circle, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Airtel 2,999 Cricket Plan: Advantages Airtel 2,999 Cricket Plan is valid for 365 days. The subscription offers 2 GB of mobile data per day and unlimited calls. Users also get 100 text messages per day with the prepaid plan. Other benefits include 3 months of Apollo 24|7 circle, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. There are no OTT plans with the Airtel 2,999 Cricket Plan. Catch all technology news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less subjects

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/airtel-revises-its-cricket-plans-here-s-what-has-changed-11670062337786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos