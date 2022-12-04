College Football 2022 – Championship Weekend!

Good evening New York Giants fans!

Welcome to week 14 of the 2022 college football season, otherwise known as Championship Weekend.

We only have championship games this week, which means some of the very best teams in the country will be on the pitch this weekend. That also means some of the best players in the country and the upcoming draft will also be on the field in tough match-ups.

There will of course be some massive matchups in the powerhouse conferences this weekend, but I want to take the time to look at the smaller conferences as well. We saw in this year’s draft that Joe Schoen isn’t afraid to go off the beaten track to find talent, which means we also have to cast a wide net.

So let’s get to the matchups!

PAC-12 Championship: (11) Utah at (4) USC

FOX – 8 p.m. (Friday)

I normally save my college football spotlight for Saturday. But as you may have noticed, it’s Friday night, not Saturday. That’s because I couldn’t not talk about this game, or the players involved. Not only will there be several first-round candidates on the field, but USC QB Caleb Williams is a Heisman candidate and USC is (at the time of writing) in the College Football Playoffs.

Williams should be fun to watch, but he’s not eligible for another year of service. However, he will throw to one of the top receivers in the draft, Jordan Addison. Scouts and judges are hoping to see a lot of reps between Addison and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, who is one of the best corners in the country.

We also want to pay attention to Utah TE Dalton Kincaid this game. Kincaid is slightly undersized at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, but he’s a fluid athlete whose background as a basketball player shines through. Kincaid only started playing football in 2017 and he is still developing as a player, but his athleticism and positive side will see him get a high ranking. Ideally, he lands in a situation where he can be paired with a more experienced blocking tight end in 12-staff as he develops that part of his game.

This game has the potential to kick off our weekend with fireworks.

Update: Utah defeated USC 47-24 to secure the Pac-12 title. USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter, but refused to leave the game after it popped, to use his words. It will be interesting to see how USC’s loss changes the College Football Playoffs.

Big 10 Championship: (10) the state of Kansas At 3 o’clock) TCU



ABC – Afternoon

TCU worked hard to make it to the College Football Playoffs. They had to fight their way to the top of the rankings, narrowly surviving close calls against Oklahoma state and Baylor.

We’ve been talking about TCU quite a bit lately, and the usual suspects continue to stand out. In particular, WR Quentin Johnston appears to be back to health and ready for a big game. Johnston has a rare combination of size and speed, and his attributes could make him one of the board’s first receivers in the April draft.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez could also play. Martinez is a compact (6-foot-tall, 220-pound) dual-threat quarterback with the athleticism to make the defense pay for losing sight of him. He also flashes enough arm talent for teams to consider him a valuable development prospect.

OL Cooper Beebe and centerback Felix Anudike-Uzomah are the top prospects for the Wildcats. Beebe has played tackle for K-State but will likely be a guard in the NFL. He’s got enough feet, but the strength and demeanor to be an NFL-level mauler. Explosive beyond the line of scrimmage, Anudike-Uzomah has the tools to be a key rotating player (or even a starter) with some development.

MAC Championship: Toledo in Ohio

ESPN – noon

For the first time in a long time, an Ohio team will play on Championship Weekend and not the University of Ohio ohio state University.

Neither of these teams has received much national attention, although Toledo EDGE Jamal Hines could see his draft profile rise in the process. The fifth-year senior was prolific at Toledo with 16.0 sacks and 24.0 tackles for a loss in his last 25 games. He has a reputation as a relentless rusher with good initial speed and playing power. Hines has played both linebacker and defensive end for Toledo and could play a role as a depth player in a multiple defense.

Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina at Troy

ESPN – 3:30 p.m

This game may have some intriguing concept implications.

The big question is whether Coastal QB Grayson will play McCall. He has been named Sun Belt player of the year (for the third time in as many years) despite missing the last two games with a foot injury, but he could be back for this game. McCall is an interesting prospect who has flown under the national radar but posted some incredible numbers. McCall has completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 7,700 yards (10.4 yards per attempt) for a total of 75 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions, as well as 282 carries for 1,035 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games. I’m not sure McCall has an NFL-caliber arm, and he’s played against a lower league level. But its production, efficiency and leadership are undeniable.

CCU receiver Sam Pinckney could also be a sleeper for a team that needs a big (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) wideout.

SEC Championship: (14) LSU at (1) Georgia

CBS – 4 p.m

This is the biggest matchup of the day. LSU is certainly the underdog here, but not one that Georgia can take lightly.

LSU has finally gained traction under Brian Kelly and they’ve been rolling lately, while Georgia has (arguably) the most talented team in the country. It would still be pretty amazing for LSU to come out on top here and chaos would certainly ensue, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

This is one of those games where naming all future NFL players would be a whole story in itself. Instead, I’m going to give my usual advice in these situations to just enjoy the game, notice who’s flashing on the field, and get back to those players later. With that said, I want to highlight the potential matchup between Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and LSU WR Kayshon Boutte. Boutte has the potential to be one of the most explosive offensive weapons to come out of this draft, while Ringo is in talks to be the draft’s top cornerback.

This will almost certainly be a must-see scouting tape for a number of players, including those two.

AAC Championship: (22) UCF at (18) Tulane

ABC – 4 p.m

This could be a sneaky-good game well worth turning to when the SEC Championship is in a commercial break. Both teams have produced NFL-caliber players over the years and have been pretty consistently competitive.

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams is undersized compared to the classic archetype, but he could have started upside down as a modern off-ball linebacker. Defense probably doesn’t want him to routinely take on six-foot offensive linemen, but he has the athleticism to hunt in space and can be an effective linebacker over the middle in shallow zones.

FOX – 4 p.m

Most people will be watching the SEC Championship or even the AAC Championship at this point. But these games tend to surprise and be engaging contests despite the lack of ranked opponents.

Boise State security JL Skinner is the big draw in this game. He’s a near-linebacker size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and has the athleticism to match tight ends in coverage. It could be an intriguing option as a safety box for teams using Cover 1 or 3 shells. Likewise, he could also play a role as a pseudo-linebacker for teams that make heavy use of Big Nickel or Dime subpacks. Since Wink Martindale loves those packs, Skinner could rank higher on the Giants board than most.

Big 10 Championship: Purdue in (2) Michigan

FOX – 8 p.m

Purdue has had several underdog wins this season, but beating second-place Michigan could be a tall order after the Wolverines upset Ohio State a week ago.

The big question regarding this game is whether Michigan running back Blake Corum will play. He missed the rivalry game against OSU with an injury, but the Big 10 Running Back of The Year has already rushed for over 1,400 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the season. As we’ve mentioned a few times this year, Michigan has a very good roster and will have NFL players in a number of positions.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, TE Payne Durham and CB Cory Trice are all going to the East-West Shrine Game this winter, and a good performance against Michigan could do wonders for their draft stock. Durham, in particular, is a decent size at 6’10” and has been improving every year as a pass catcher. He comes into this game with 54 receptions (average 10.2 yards per catch) and 8 touchdowns. Trice could also be a sleeper for the Giants given his six-foot height and willingness to play downhill.

ACC Championship (9) Clemson in (23) North Carolina

ABC – 8 p.m

This game is much more engaging than a week ago.

Last week, Clemson was as good as in the College Football Playoffs, but then South Carolina staged their second stunning upset in as many weeks. That surprise 31-30 victory by the Gamecocks knocked their in-state rivals completely out of the playoffs, at least at the time of writing.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei had an absolutely terrible game, taking only 8 or 29 passes (27.6 percent) for 99 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Clemson has one of the best defenses in college football, with a defensive front that can take over a game. That said, Uiagalelei desperately needs a bouncing performance and needs to prove that the better game he’s shown this year is who he is as a passer.

UNC QB Drake Maye is not draft eligible, but the sophomore is poised to become a top QB prospect next year. He’s had a great season and another could make him one of the first players off the board in 2024. North Carolina WR Josh Downs is a smart, prolific and explosively athletic receiver. However, his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame will likely limit him to the NFL-level slot. The Giants were willing to acquire the underpowered WanDale Robinson last year, but they may also want a receiver sized to routinely play outside.