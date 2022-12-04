Daniil Medvedev asked why he can win back-to-back Diriyah Tennis Cup titles





Daniil Medvedev says he enjoyed his first Diriyah Tennis Cup experience and is therefore determined to have another memorable campaign in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, Medvedev won the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup. At the time, Medvedev defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, David Goffin and Fabio Fognini en route to winning the Diriyah Tennis Cup. Due to the pandemic, the Diriyah Tennis Cup was canceled in 2020 and 2021. In December, the Diriyah Tennis Cup will return for its second edition. In addition to Medvedev, there will be several other top players such as Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev. “Because I played really well the first time there, so I want to do it again,” Medvedev replied when asked why he will win the tournament. Did someone say rapid fire questions? It’s your turn now @AlexZverev, @DaniilMedwed, @Taylor_Fritz97 and @cam_norrie #DiriyahTennisCup #DiriyahSeason #DTC #Saudi Arabia #Aramco pic.twitter.com/RIXeBpmqcp — Diriyah Tennis Cup (@DiriyahCup) November 30, 2022 Why Medvedev loved his first Diriyah Tennis Cup experience After winning the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup, Medvedev achieved great success – the Russian is now a Grand Slam champion and is ranked No. 1 in the world. “It was a great tournament, had great players and I played very well there. I was having the best season of my life at that time. It has given me a lot of confidence for the season ahead and that is what I will try to do this season,” explained Medvedev. This year’s Diriyah Tennis Cup edition will feature some of the game’s biggest names. That is why Medvedev encourages the Saudi people to come out and enjoy high quality tennis in Riyadh. “Like any other sport, it’s beautiful on TV, you can see the energy, you can see everything, but you feel it when you’re on the court, especially with the best players in the world, like at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. energy,” said Medvedev. It remains to be seen if Medvedev can defend his title at the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

