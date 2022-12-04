Sports
Fantasy hockey tips for the weekend – NHL picks, matchups, more
Adding to the unpredictability of Saturday’s competitive festivities, as many as nine of the 13 scheduled games are inter-conference games. Highlights include Boston working to stay perfect at home against the visiting Avalanche. Not an easy task there as Colorado is 8-4-0 on the road this campaign. Elsewhere, Ottawa seeks revenge after being criticized by former Senator Erik Karlsson and the rest of the Sharks in late November, while the Flames are also hoping for a different outcome in their second meeting with the Capitals after being shut out a week ago.
The weekend’s limited conference action kicks off when the Ducks visit the Wild at 2PM ET, followed by Toronto’s Mitchell Marner battling for a point in a potentially record-breaking 19th straight game in Tampa, then ends with the Coyotes visiting the now Thatcher Demko-less Canucks in Vancouver.
Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines
All times Eastern.
Favorable scoring match-ups
10 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, watch live on ESPN+
Since November 17, the Kraken have averaged 5.00 goals per game and conceded 3.57, while the Panthers have scored 3.75 and conceded 4.13. I suppose in the spirit of they have yet to play the game and everything is always possible, this tilt can end in 1-0 for one side or the other. However, in light of the math of the past few weeks, I’m not sure how. For example, this fantasy manager here activates all scoring players from both sides, while dodging the one who starts between the pipes for either.
Matty Beniers joins “The Point” to discuss his overtime winner against the Capitals, the strength of the Kraken, and his move from Michigan to the NHL.
Mid-range fantasy attackers
David Krejci, Boston Bruins (62.5%): It seems the only certainties in life are death, taxes, and the Bruins’ second-line center won’t gain its respect as a sparkling fantasy asset. Krejci skates with David Pastrnak and has a six game point streak with six goals and three assists. Play him. I don’t care who the Bruins face, Colorado or whoever.
Also see:
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward
Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils (2.0%): October 13 was a long time ago. That was when the Flyers beat the Devils 5-2, which would end in a fairly successful month for John Tortorella’s crew. We will. Since then, the Flyers have won three games of 16 and are a notch above the basement-dwelling Blue Jackets. While New Jersey is 13-1-1 over the same stretch. This serves as a roundabout way of suggesting that you consider Haula – who is having a good time on Jack Hughes’ wing – a valuable commodity in Daily Fantasy play when the Devils revisit Philly.
Also see:
Mid-range fantasy defenders
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders
Justin Schultz, Seattle Kraken (14.2%): Before Thursday’s game against the Capitals, Schultz had put on a six-game point streak consisting of two goals and eight assists—four of those points counted with the extra skater. As mentioned, the Panthers allow goals in bundles these days. This means the puck-moving blueliner is in promising shape to begin another scoring streak this particular Saturday.
Also see:
Keepers
Darcy Kuemper (projected), Washington Capitals (91.0%): Before the Washington No. 1 fell 3-2 in the Kraken on Thursday, he had won three in a row, including last week’s 32-save shutout against Darryl Sutter’s group. If he gets a chance to get back on the winning path, I like Kuemper’s chances to try and repeat that great performance against those same Flames in Calgary. It also doesn’t hurt that Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin is in top form.
Also see:
Put them on the couch
Andrei Vasilevskiy (projected), Tampa Bay Lightning (99.8%): Significantly inspired by Mitch Marner’s continued quest to rewrite the Maple Leafs record book by scoring in 18 straight games to date, this newly cohesive and happy squad seems incapable of losing at this point. They only dropped one into regulation in November. The Big four – Auston Matthews, Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares have a combined 70 points in their last 15 games. Plus, Vasilevskiy has been all over the map since the season’s launch, as far as quality starts go.
Also see:
