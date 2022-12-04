Team Lagos football teams qualify for semi-finals, more medals on day 4





Posted December 3, 2022 The two teams representing Lagos State in the soccer event of the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 have qualified for the semi-finals. Both the men’s and women’s teams have booked their respective places in the round of 4 matches scheduled for Monday. In the matches played at Ogwashi-Uku Stadium in Asaba on Saturday, the male team beat the hosts 2-0, while the female team defeated the hosts 3-1. The women’s team has one more game to go against Team Gombe on Sunday. Meanwhile, Team Lagos has racked up more medals on Day 4 of the sports festival with no less than 4 gold medals won in one day. The first gold medal came from golf, scrabble produced the second gold medal came from men’s Master singles of scrabble, deaf female table tennis gave the third gold, while Class 4 to 5 men’s para table tennis produced the fourth gold medal. In deaf table tennis women’s doubles, Tokosi Munirat and Jimoh Idayat won gold, silver in women’s singles from Tokosi Munirat, bronze in men’s singles from Nwokolobia Peter. The duo of Awosanya Babatunde and Ezekwudo John won bronze in the men’s doubles. There was also a mixed doubles silver medal from Nwokolobia Peter, and Jimoh Idayat won silver. In para table tennis, Ahmed Koleosho won the gold medal in class 3 (men’s sitting), while Gbemisola Taiwo won silver in class 4 women’s sitting. Bronze medal from Ahmed Koleosho and Yusuf Isa in the men’s class 4 and 5 seated event. Babatunde Suraju and Mustapha Isa won a bronze medal in the men’s class 6 and 8. Mustapha Isa won a bronze medal in the men’s class 6 and 7, while another bronze medal was won by Babatunde Suraju in the men’s class 8 standing event. Categorized as: Sports

No reactions ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pmexpressng.com/delta-2022-football-team-lagos-football-teams-qualify-for-semi-finals-more-medals-hauled-on-day-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos