Dingle’s 37 point day not enough as MBB falls to La Salle in OT, 84-81

PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team lost another Big 5 game in overtime on Saturday, falling to La Salle (and longtime friend Fran Dunphy) 84-81 at The Palestra.

Junior Jordan Dingle , who scored 37 points in Saturday’s game, sent the game to OT with a three-pointer on the buzzer. However, the Quakers fell behind in the extra session by as much as six points and never had a lead in the period. Dingle was fouled with 1.5 seconds left and had two foul shots with Penn trailing by four. He made the first and purposely missed the second, but the Explorers’ Josh Nickelberry secured the rebound and the clock ran out.

Penn is now 5-6 overall, 0-2 in Big 5 play. La Salle improved to 4-4 overall and is 1-1 in the city series.

*Penn played Saturday’s game without his second leading scorer, Clark Slaychertand Max Lorca Lloyd . Both were detained after sustaining injuries in Wednesday’s OT loss to Saint Joseph’s.

*Penn hit 10 3-pointers to reach double digits in that category for the fourth time in five games and fifth time this season.

* Dingle’s 37-point game wasn’t just a career highlight; it was the most points by a Penn player since Matt Maloney lost 37 against American University on January 13, 1993.

* This was Dingle’s first 30-point game this season, but the seventh game of his career; he is tied for fourth all-time in career 30-point games with Stan Pawlak, behind only Ernie Beck (13) and Keven McDonald (8).

*Dingle is the second Penn player to reach 30 points in a game this season (Slajchert scored 33 vs. Colgate last Saturday); the last time the Quakers had two different players record 30-point games in the same season was 2017/18 (Ryan Betley, AJ Brodeur).

*Dingle has 20 points in eight consecutive games and scored exactly 200 points in that stretch, averaging 25.0 ppg, which is the longest streak by a Penn player since Tony Price also had eight such games by the end of the 1978–79 season.

*Sophomore Nick Spinoso was the only other Penn player to score in double figures, with 11 points; he also had six rebounds and four assists.

*Junior Max Martz scored nine runs; his sixth game reached at least that mark (including four double-digit games).

*Senior Lucas Monroe tied Spinoso for team-high honors on the boards, with six, and added four points and four assists.

* freshman Cam pitcher came into the game with only two appearances and four points; he played 18 minutes and had six points and three rebounds.

*Sophomore Reese McMullen tied his season/career high with six points and went 2-of-3 on three-point shots.

* La Salle was led by a few unlikely sources. Jhamir Brickus entered Saturday’s game with an average of 4.1 points; he had 25, including a 6-of-8 performance beyond the arc. Anwar Gill entered the game averaging 6.9 ppg; he scored 26 and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fousseyni Drame added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Rokas Jocius finished with nine points and a game-high eight boards.

How it happened

For the second time in as many Big 5 games this week, Penn got off to a great start, but couldn’t keep up the momentum. On Saturday, the Quakers broke a 3-3 tie with six straight runs and eventually extended that lead to 10, at 18-8, on a McMullen trey.

1H (11:40) | Penn 18, La Salle 8

It was still 25-16 with six minutes left in the half as La Salle used a 9-2 run to come within a basket at 27-25. However, Penn held off the comeback for the remainder of the half, taking a 35–32 lead into the locker room.

The hosts then scored six of the first eight runs in the second half, going up 41-34 and extending it to 48-39 as Dingle tripled with 15:38 left. However, the Explorers weren’t done yet and instead used a seven-run run to convert a 52-45 game into a tie at 52-all. Martz ended the run with a baby hook in the paint, then a pair of Dingle free throws made it 56-52. However, La Salle answered with another seven-point streak, a Brickus, and one bucket, putting the Explorers ahead 57-56 with 7:07 left. It was their first lead since 3-2.

La Salle held onto that lead for just over three minutes, as a Dingle trey from a Monroe feed tied the game at 63-63 with 3:32 left. The Explorers came straight down and Brickus cleared a stepback three but was matched again by Dingle to take things 66-66.

A pair of foul shots from Gill put La Salle ahead with 1:41 to play, then the Explorers got the ball back after Spinoso missed the front of a 1-and-1 with 1:18 left. Gill missed a three, the rebound went out of Penn’s reach, but the Quakers dug in and forced a La Salle shot-clock violation. Dingle missed his three-point attempt to give Penn the lead, and the Red and Blue immediately fouled Gill as he grabbed the rebound.

Gill made the first but missed the second; however, the rebound ended in a jump ball with the possession arrow in the direction of La Salle. Penn immediately fouled Brickus on the inbounds, and the Explorers guard missed the front of his 1-and-1. Spinoso got the board and Penn got life.

The Quakers came down with the ball in Dingle’s hands. He zigzagged, he swung, he spun. At the last second, he stepped left, lost his defender, and hoisted a three-pointer that found nothing but net as the final buzzer sounded. It was overtime.

END OF REGULATION | Penn 69, La Salle 69

Gill and Spinoso traded buckets to start the extra session, then a Gill triple was followed by some throwing errors from Dingle. However, the next series proved critical, La Salle scored and then took advantage of a Penn turnover to score another bucket. That gave the Explorers a 78-73 lead, their biggest of the day. Martz got one of those runs back at the charity streak, but La Salle came up with yet another basket (the Explorers were 6-of-7 from the field in OT) to extend the lead to six at 80-74 as the clock ticked in two went. minutes.

A trey from Martz missed, but the rebound bounced back to Dingle behind the arc, and he coolly drained his three-point effort. Brickus matched it at the other end, only for Dingle to hit another trey (his sixth of the day) to make the score 83-80 as the clock went down within a minute.

Brickus was called for a trip with 37 seconds remaining, giving Penn the ball a chance to come within one or a draw. After a timeout, the Quakers worked the ball around, and with the shot clock about to go off, Thrower was forced to take a contentious trey rimmed in the front. Gill got the rebound and was immediately fouled. He made the first but missed the second, and as Dingle drove onto the floor to get to the hoop, he was fouled by Brickus with 1.5 seconds left. Dingle’s first free throw was good, giving Penn the slightest hope, but they were knocked down by Nickelberry who bounced back the Dingle’s deliberate miss.

Next one

Continuing the Big 5 game on Wednesday night, Penn makes the short trip to the Main Line to take on Villanova. Tipoff with the Wildcats is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

