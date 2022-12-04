Can Wisconsin Ohio St, Michigan, catch Penn State on football field?

MADISON Chris McIntosh believes Wisconsin can and should win Big Ten football championships.

His statement after hiring Luke Fickell from Cincinnati left little room for interpretation.

We see the world in a similar way, said McIntosh, who was introduced as athletic director on June 2, 2021. We see the potential in a program like ours in a similar way. We have the same expectations, championship level expectations.

Are those expectations realistic given the leagues’ current pecking order?

UW’s last Big Ten title came in 2012.

East Division champion Michigan finished the 2022 regular season 9-0 in the league, followed by Ohio State (8-1) and Penn State (7-2). Purdue, the winner of the West Division, finished 6-3.

UW finished 4-5 in the league. The Badgers were 0-2 in Big Ten play under Paul Chryst and 4-3 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Barring an unforeseen change, the Big Ten will retain the East and West divisions in 2023, but will switch to a new model for the 2024 season, when USC and UCLA join the league.

The Big Ten has had Legends and Leaders divisions since 2011 through the 2013 season and East and West as of 2014.

UW has reached the league title six times in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

If Big Ten officials choose to go without divisions or pods in 2024, the Badgers will need to finish ahead of two of the current big three Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in most seasons to finish in the top two in the standings .

History suggests that will be difficult.

Beginning with the 1993 breakout season under Barry Alvarez, UW is a combined 21-39-1 against those programs. That includes a combined 3-12 in the last five games against each team.

The numbers:

AGAINST OHIO STANDS: 5-17-1

Home: 2-6-1.

Road: 3-8.

Neutral Pitch: 0-3.

Last five: 0-5.

AGAINST MICHIGAN: 9-11

Home: 6-4.

Way: 3-7.

Neutral: 0-0.

Last five: 3-2.

AGAINST PENN STATE: 7-11

Home: 4-5.

Way: 3-5.

Neutral: 0-1.

Last five: 0-5.

Will Wisconsin close the recruiting gap with Luke Fickell in charge, new facility?

For those following the recruiting rankings, UW has consistently finished behind those three teams on signing day. The Fickells Cincinnati staff has built a reputation for taking modestly valued recruits and developing them into prolific players.

That’s how, for the most part, the Bearcats saw a program record of nine players selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Unless Fickell and his assistants are able to lure big recruits to Madison, player development will once again be critical.

But will that be enough for UW to catch up at Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State?

McIntosh, who hopes the new indoor practice facility to be completed in 2025 will help the program’s recruiting efforts, believes UW can close the gap.

When I took this job, he said, I was talking about building something special that we can all be proud of. I talked about building on a strong foundation, a foundation built over decades, a foundation that honors our values.

It is time to dedicate ourselves to making those ambitions a reality. Wisconsin is committed to being successful in a changing world, starting with the way our football program operates.

It’s time to get after it. It’s time we seize this opportunity.