It’s All a Nightmare- Tennis icon Venus Williams says she felt like a Cinderella at her King Richards iconic red carpet events





Preparing for red carpets or specific events can sometimes be a tough job. The tennis star Venus Williams recently opened up about difficulties women face and the similar issues she faced getting ready with all her hair and makeup at the premieres of King Richard. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The tennis star wore laudable outfits that complimented her sister Serena Williams and her family during the release of her father’s film nearly a year ago. King Richard’s film is based on the journey of Venus and Serena Williams’ father. And how he always dreamed of his daughters becoming the best tennis players, even when they were young. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Venus Williams talked about her struggles with getting ready During her recent Interaction on the podcast show, the tennis player was asked about her amazing King Richards Premier looks and the struggle it took to pull those looks together. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MARCH 13: (LR) Venus Williams and Serena Williams with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards Celebration at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines) The seven-time Grand Slam winner had a stylist work on her appearance and the desired hairstyle for the tennis player. She also thanked everyone who stood by her throughout the season. She said, But I have to tell you, for me, hair makeup is too much. I can’t, it’s just so much worse. Furthermore, the American tennis player said that she is not much of a hair and makeup person and does not like it very much. DIVE DEEPER $260 Million Worth Serena Williams, Researching Business Prospects, Shares Good Advice From 42-Year-Old Sister They Can’t Do What You Can Do ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad She added, I think, ladies, to get ready. It is difficult. The hair lasts for hours. For some reason, makeup takes hours. For some, getting dressed takes up to half an hour. You’re like, how can it take so long to get dressed? And by then you’re so late, you run out the door and can barely get there. It’s all a nightmare. It’s like Cinderella over and over again. When you come back, you have one shoe because you don’t even know you’ll get there in time. I don’t know. Williams labeled the whole process of becoming a representative as tough and sometimes it’s just a nightmare to do the same thing over and over again. Williams Braids are a true throwback to the 90’s The seven-time Grand Slam champion served at the Hollywood premiere of King Richards looks like with her famous haircut. However, it was not just any ordinary look, she wore braids decorated with beads. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad WATCH THIS STORY Will Smith shows how King Richard trained Cast like Serena and Venus Williams Her hairstyle was familiar to the one she and her sister Serena had in the 90’s while serving tough competition on the tennis court. Do you think braids looked cool on her?

