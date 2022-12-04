Sports
New York Islanders at the mercy of hockey gods in dominant loss to Nashville
Isn’t that so annoying? The New York Islanders played one of their best games of the season and walked away with no points. They weren’t sleepwalking and they weren’t slow to start. If the islanders had managed to get back last night, it would have felt more like justice than robbery. But the Nashville Predatorswho I officially hate, by the way, gave the islands a taste of their own medicine: despite being heavily outplayed, their keeper stole two points.
Kevin Lankinen is Juuse Saros’ backup, but it had only been a few seasons since he was a Calder finalist and he came into play last night with a .922. He flopped all over the place thinking he was Prime Minister Dominik Hasek, and I don’t know how sustainable it is for anyone other than the Dominator to play like that (because Lankinen was pretty bad last year). Still, it gave Nashville a regulatory win last night.
Does not matter. As they say, that’s hockey. The Islanders still wake up this morning in a division non-wild card playoff spot, both in points and point percentage. They are third, and the Carolina hurricanes are only one point ahead of them. The Pittsburgh Penguins are two points behind the Isles, but even if they win tonight, the Islanders have the tiebreaker. And even though they took away a standings point, the Rangers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last night.
Come on, Team USA.
#Islands practice at 1215.
So anyone can quickly move from watching the US during the World Cup to scanning Twitter for updates.
Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 3, 2022
Islanders News
About last night:
- As Jenny says, it was the reverse of, and maybe hockey karma for, winning the Edmonton Oilers on Thanksgiving night. [LHH]
- Special teams were the difference: the Preds scored twice on the power play, but the Islanders only scored once. The once-vaunted penalty kill falters. [3 Takeaways]
- But it was their season-high for shots on target with 49. And Mathew Barzal was a cheat code. [Rapid Recap]
- I think the Predators will just always beat the Islanders. That’s nine straight matchups against them with no win. Since Doug Weight was in charge, the Islanders haven’t beaten Nashville. [Newsday]
- Lane Lambert is right: 8/10 times the Islanders will probably win that game. It’s just that those other two times are against Nashville. [NY Post]
- Here’s a stat pull: Ilya Sorokin is just 5-4-0 at home this season, despite a .951 (!!!!!) save percentage there. In nine home games, he allowed only 14 goals, of which he won only five. Moar golz needed. [NYI Skinny]
Other parts:
- Punches from yesterday, but this could be the golden age of NYC area hockey. Or maybe Greg Wyshynski cursed the Islanders again, as he did last season when he predicted in pre-season that they would win the Cup. [E$PN+]
- Kevin Kurz asks the question: Is it time to start worrying about the Islanders’ frankly poor underlying numbers? They give away way too many risky opportunities, which even shows in the eye test. [The Athletic]
- He’s been here a while now, so Simon Holmstrom gets the Islanders 7 Facts therapy.
- Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching know the drill as AHL lifers and occasional NHL calls: simple games. [Newsday]
- Bardreau, who came in last night, is just trying to stay in the moment. But he knew that the penalty he took did not stay in the moment well enough. [Newsday]
- Play Clark Gillies Trivia! And you might win a Clark Gillies bobblehead if you’re the first to get them all right. [Islanders]
Elsewhere
NHL scores from last night: As mentioned above, the Rangers lost in overtime to the Senators from Ottawa after leading in the final minute of regulation, and Patrik Laine scored twice to lead Columbus to victory on his return to Winnipeg. The Rangers don’t look great, but Ottawa certainly isn’t. The Blue Jackets aren’t very good, but the Jets are. That’s hockey, folks.
- Steven Stamkos has scored 1,000 points in his career and his goal/assist distribution is remarkably even. [NHL]
- Erik Karlsson is completely healthy for the first time in a long time and looks like his old productive self. [NHL]
- It looks like Thatcher will only miss Demko for six weeks. The Vancouver Canucks feared it was much worse. [Sportsnet]
- The Blackhawks are in New York, they’re playing the Rangers tonight and the Isles tomorrow night, of course, blah blah Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin blah blah blah. [The Athletic]
- Kirill Kaprizov’s family and girlfriend get to see him play in the US for the first time, and they also provide some home cooking that keeps him full. The traditional food can also fuel his hot streak. [The Athletic]
- Or the Philadelphia fliers I’ll admit it, they’re going through a renovation. [The Athletic]
- Jakub Voracek may return to the ice after a concussion, but both Zach Werenski and Jake Bean had surgery and are likely to be done for the year. [Blue Jackets]
- Tyler Bertuzzi also underwent surgery, but he’s only out for six weeks. [NHL]
- New York fighter jets backup/starting(?) quarterback Mike White is also one Florida Panthers fan and fantasy hockey player. He joined the NHL Fantasy on Ice Podcast for an episode. [NHL]
|
