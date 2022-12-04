How the government of Yogi Adityanath wants to boost sports with the ODOS program





Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Sport program aims to create sports talent that can excel in national and international tournaments

Lucknow ,

Yogi Adityanath’s government hopes that the ODOS program will become a platform to create athletes who can represent the state at the national and international level; (Photo: ANI)

The government of Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious One District One Product (ODOP) program has been praised nationally for its contribution to the revival of traditional handicrafts in the state. Now the government has similarly launched the One District One Sport (ODOS) program to promote local sports talent. The government of Yogi Adityanath hopes that the ODOS program will become a platform to create athletes who can represent the state at the national and international level. One sport will be identified in each of UP’s 75 counties, according to officials. Steps will be taken to find and train sport-specific talent in the district. ODOS programs at a glance struggling Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Chandauli, Baghpat, Aajgarh, Deoria, Maharajganj Athletics Mainpuri, Firozabad, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Sambhal, Sitapur, Kasganj, Unnao, Ayodhya, Kaushambi, Etah, Amethi, Rampur, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Chitrakoot, Basti, Hamirpur, Hapur, Meerut, Ghazipur, Shamli, Ballia, Muzaffarnagar Hockey Pratapgarh, Mau, Bareilly, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Moradabad, Balrampur, Etawah, Ghaziabad Table tennis Agra, Kanpur Badminton Aligarh, Gautam Budh Nagar weightlifting Mirzapur, Bijnor Boxing Bulandshahr, Kushinagar archery Sonbhadra, Lalitpur American football Hathras Swimming Pilibhit shoot banda Kabaddi Kannauj Court tennis Prayagraj The Sports Department in UP is currently managed by Additional Chief Secretary (Sports and Youth Welfare) Navneet Sehgal. He led the MSME division when the ODOP program was launched in 2018. The sports department will ensure that talent related to popular sports in different regions are identified at the right age and provide them with the best possible training, says Sehgal. Our aim will be to make Uttar Pradesh a leading sports state in the coming years. A sports department official said the ODOS program serves two interrelated purposes: promoting sports culture and keeping the younger generation healthy, and providing a platform for athletes. Players receive training in district-specific sports at the right time to excel in national and international tournaments. The official said the UP government has prepared a sports policy, which will be presented to the cabinet for approval during the winter session of the state legislature, which begins December 5. The policy aims to improve the opportunities of the state’s athletes by providing them with better training, infrastructure and financial support. Sports department sources said the government has also set a goal of creating one stadium in each district. Four new government stadiums have already started in Sambhal, Chandauli, Hapur and Shamli districts. Recently, the state cabinet approved the construction of a cricket stadium in Chandausi tehsil in Sambhal district. The district administration provides free land for the stadium. Subscribe to India Today Magazine Edited by: Arindam Mukherjee Published on: December 3, 2022

