Sports
Ithaca Wrestling impresses at New Standard Invitational
YORK, Pennsylvania – The football team wasn’t alone in traveling across state lines to compete. The Ithaca College wrestling program traveled to York, Pennsylvania for the New Standard Invitational as the championship rounds wrapped up on Saturday. The unranked squad had great success as a second team, despite no athlete being entered at 184. Ithaca ended the tournament by outsourcing three teams ranked by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. They surpassed #14 York College, #9 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) and #5 Stevens. The team that took home the title is ranked by Johnson & Wales University (JWU) who have entered an average of more than two athletes per weight class, so this runner-up should put Ithaca on the team’s watch list as they progress throughout improve the season. The Bombers had numerous individual awards this invitation; Here’s the breakdown
125-DNP
133- Isaacs Torres: The attack was firing on all cylinders for the champion of this tournament. Until the Championship, Torres averaged more than 11 points per game (including a fall in the first period). Although he did not light up the scoreboard in the final and scored “only” 6 points, he shut out his opponent. Freshman year has only improved since he put on an Ithaca College shirt, which should be a scary sight for 133 pounders across the country.
141- #10 Luis Hernandez: This weight class was very top heavy with three top 10 wrestlers. Hernandez still struggled to finish with a 3rd place finish. His only loss was an almost 8-6 decision against #9 Gabriel Leo (JWU). Leo then upset #7 Domenic Difrancescantonio (TCNJ), so there’s little chance of imagining Hernandez’s ranking dropping. Not that he would think about his ranking. It is almost a guarantee that the captain is focused on learning from this loss as the double season approaches.
149- Matthew Beyer: A 4-3 ranked loss to #14 Hai Siu (Averett) for second place hurts. BUT a convincing 9-3 upset over #3 Mike Conklin (TCNJ) in the quarterfinals had Beyer and his teammates on fire. This was the most explosive group with setbacks all around, but Beyer had by far the biggest setback of the tournament. What was impressive about this run was that Conklin wasn’t in control and got stuck on his back. Beyer won 9-3. Beyer Beat Conklin. This shows that he can beat anyone in the country. Beyer just needs to find his feet on the mat.
157- Wenchard Pierre-Louis, Travis Jones& Adrian Rosario-Beato: This weight class has a problem, but probably one of the biggest head coach problems Martin Nichols could imagine. They are all good. Wenchard Pierre-Louis and Travis Jones struggled for third with Pierre-Louis coming out with the decision victory. Adrian Rosario-Beato looked like he was headed for a third place match, but then lost to Pierre-Louis. It’s a tough time when a lot of your losses come from your teammates, but iron sharpens iron. Depending on how much weight has been gained/lost, this could be a problem that will make Ithaca better next year if they can spread out to fill some graduation gaps.
165- Jackson gray: Another champion for the Bombers comes in at 165. The wins were never flashy. The average margin of victory was 3 points, but you don’t win a title by doing backflips halfway through the match. It is questionable whether any athlete or coach at IC would prefer fan-given style points over referee-given game points. Funny Storyline: Gray avenged his loss to Stevens twice. One to start the tournament and one to end the tournament.
174-DNP
184- No athlete entered
197- King Chukwuezi: As the number 6 in the nation, it would be hard to find a game where Eze would be the underdog on paper in the regular season. Coincidentally, #3 Cam Farrow is wrestling for York, who led the invite. Before meeting Farrow in the finals, Eze checked #12 Dylan Harr (JWU) for a 6-2 decision. He looked sharp and ready for #3 Farrow’s challenge. Eze was stoic throughout the game on his way to a 3-1 decision victory, defeating #3 Farrow in his own home. With that win, Eze claimed IC’s third title on the day. When the new ranking comes out, look for King Chukwuezi to enter the NCWA top 5. If anyone could have previously questioned the idea of Eze being a title contender, they certainly can’t question him now.
Next, the Bombers will compete in the Chocolate Duals on Saturday, December 17. Ithaca will compete against Millikin University, McDaniel College and Messiah University.
|
Sources
2/ https://athletics.ithaca.edu/news/2022/12/3/ithaca-wrestling-impresses-at-new-standard-invitational.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ithaca Wrestling impresses at New Standard Invitational
- Google Wallet lets you upload your driver’s license to your phone
- A CNN reporter approaches the lava flow of the Mauna Loa volcano
- Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023 Men’s Collection
- Pentagon issues warning after Turkish airstrikes threaten US troops in Syria
- HBO’s The Last Of Us Official Trailer Debuts At CCXP22 In Brazil – Deadline
- PM Modi seeks to sync G-20 with 21st century
- How the government of Yogi Adityanath wants to boost sports with the ODOS program
- Top 10 AI venture capitalists to follow in tech development in 2023
- Music Stocks Rebound at End of Tough Year: The Ledger – Billboard
- People trust women leaders less because of Trump, Clinton, Holmes
- How Motor Neurone Disease patients’ voices are being digitally preserved – BBC News