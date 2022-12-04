Ithaca Wrestling impresses at New Standard Invitational

YORK, Pennsylvania – The football team wasn’t alone in traveling across state lines to compete. The Ithaca College wrestling program traveled to York, Pennsylvania for the New Standard Invitational as the championship rounds wrapped up on Saturday. The unranked squad had great success as a second team, despite no athlete being entered at 184. Ithaca ended the tournament by outsourcing three teams ranked by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. They surpassed #14 York College, #9 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) and #5 Stevens. The team that took home the title is ranked by Johnson & Wales University (JWU) who have entered an average of more than two athletes per weight class, so this runner-up should put Ithaca on the team’s watch list as they progress throughout improve the season. The Bombers had numerous individual awards this invitation; Here’s the breakdown

125-DNP

133- Isaacs Torres : The attack was firing on all cylinders for the champion of this tournament. Until the Championship, Torres averaged more than 11 points per game (including a fall in the first period). Although he did not light up the scoreboard in the final and scored “only” 6 points, he shut out his opponent. Freshman year has only improved since he put on an Ithaca College shirt, which should be a scary sight for 133 pounders across the country.

141- #10 Luis Hernandez : This weight class was very top heavy with three top 10 wrestlers. Hernandez still struggled to finish with a 3rd place finish. His only loss was an almost 8-6 decision against #9 Gabriel Leo (JWU). Leo then upset #7 Domenic Difrancescantonio (TCNJ), so there’s little chance of imagining Hernandez’s ranking dropping. Not that he would think about his ranking. It is almost a guarantee that the captain is focused on learning from this loss as the double season approaches.

149- Matthew Beyer : A 4-3 ranked loss to #14 Hai Siu (Averett) for second place hurts. BUT a convincing 9-3 upset over #3 Mike Conklin (TCNJ) in the quarterfinals had Beyer and his teammates on fire. This was the most explosive group with setbacks all around, but Beyer had by far the biggest setback of the tournament. What was impressive about this run was that Conklin wasn’t in control and got stuck on his back. Beyer won 9-3. Beyer Beat Conklin. This shows that he can beat anyone in the country. Beyer just needs to find his feet on the mat.

157- Wenchard Pierre-Louis , Travis Jones & Adrian Rosario-Beato : This weight class has a problem, but probably one of the biggest head coach problems Martin Nichols could imagine. They are all good. Wenchard Pierre-Louis and Travis Jones struggled for third with Pierre-Louis coming out with the decision victory. Adrian Rosario-Beato looked like he was headed for a third place match, but then lost to Pierre-Louis. It’s a tough time when a lot of your losses come from your teammates, but iron sharpens iron. Depending on how much weight has been gained/lost, this could be a problem that will make Ithaca better next year if they can spread out to fill some graduation gaps.

165- Jackson gray : Another champion for the Bombers comes in at 165. The wins were never flashy. The average margin of victory was 3 points, but you don’t win a title by doing backflips halfway through the match. It is questionable whether any athlete or coach at IC would prefer fan-given style points over referee-given game points. Funny Storyline: Gray avenged his loss to Stevens twice. One to start the tournament and one to end the tournament.

174-DNP

184- No athlete entered

197- King Chukwuezi : As the number 6 in the nation, it would be hard to find a game where Eze would be the underdog on paper in the regular season. Coincidentally, #3 Cam Farrow is wrestling for York, who led the invite. Before meeting Farrow in the finals, Eze checked #12 Dylan Harr (JWU) for a 6-2 decision. He looked sharp and ready for #3 Farrow’s challenge. Eze was stoic throughout the game on his way to a 3-1 decision victory, defeating #3 Farrow in his own home. With that win, Eze claimed IC’s third title on the day. When the new ranking comes out, look for King Chukwuezi to enter the NCWA top 5. If anyone could have previously questioned the idea of ​​Eze being a title contender, they certainly can’t question him now.

Next, the Bombers will compete in the Chocolate Duals on Saturday, December 17. Ithaca will compete against Millikin University, McDaniel College and Messiah University.