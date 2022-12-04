Michigan-TCU, OSU-Georgia likely in College Football Playoff





The College Football Playoff the field seems solid as the commission maintains the same energy and so does the New Year’s Eve matchups: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl; Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. No. 4 USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game opened the No. 4 spot in the final CFP rankings, which will be announced Sunday at noon on ESPN. Ohio State (11-1) should have the inside track as it was ranked No. 5 in Tuesday’s rankings, with Alabama ranked No. 6. Neither played this weekend as the Trojans suffered a second loss to the Utes in season. No. 3 TCU ended its undefeated season on Saturday in overtime vs. No. 10 Kansas State, 31-28, in the Big 12 championship game, but 12-1 TCU should not be left out of the CFP and jumped past both idle Ohio State by one loss or Alabama again by two losses, neither of them even played for a conference championship. Yes, the Crimson Tide lost close road games in Tennessee (52-49) and LSU (32-31 in OT), but that was their chance and they lost twice. TCU defeated KSU earlier in the season and also won at No. 20 Texas, 17-10, three weeks ago. It also defeated three other teams ranked in the top 25 at the time of the game (Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State). Alabama (10-2) also won in Texas, 20-19, in its second game of the season and has a victory over No. 24 Mississippi State. But his resume, with two losses, is no better than TCU’s. More:michigan football vs. Purdue: Scouting Report, Prediction for Big Ten Championship Game More:Michigan football response to gun charge makes you wonder: Where’s that mercy for others? This leaves Georgia as the No. 1 team and Michigan likely No. 2. The defending National Champion Bulldogs moved to 13-0 after dominating No. 14 LSU, 50-30, for the SEC Championship on Saturday; the Wolverines battle Purdue by four losses for the Big Ten title (8 p.m., Fox). The committee will likely want to place Michigan to avoid Ohio State in the semifinals the rivals played last week, with Michigan dominating the second half in Columbus for a 45-23 win. It would be odd to have Michigan beat Ohio State again just for the right to play for the national championship and last year the committee avoided a rematch between Alabama and Georgia in the semifinals after they played in the SEC title game. Instead, if both Michigan and OSU win their respective games, then so be it, it will be a deserved rematch. But the committee will ostensibly favor a new matchup, meaning Michigan vs. TCU in a 2-3 affair and Georgia vs. Ohio State in the 1-4. Whether Michigan is No. 2 or No. 3 at the time, maybe it would drop below TCU if it got shot down by Purdue, but then again, it has the best win of all: Ohio State doesn’t matter. And Ohio State shouldn’t jump TCU, as the resume has two close wins (vs. Notre Dame in the opener and Penn State) and one big glaring home loss. More:How soccer DB Mike Sainristil of Michigan became the new Richard Sherman for Jim Harbaugh More:Michigan Football’s power in the second half begins with this assist The No. 1 seed gets to choose which bowl it prefers: Peach Bowl in Atlanta or Fiesta Bowl in Arizona. As Georgia solidifies the top seed, it will pick the Peach Bowl in its home state, sending Michigan to Glendale, Arizona. Any questions? Good. Sit back, relax and enjoy the football.

