Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri women’s tennis team were dismayed to learn the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the centre, which is part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed the following morning.
The email, from assistant athletic director Morgan Domenick, explained that annual memberships would be paused and already reserved court times would be made up upon reopening. Domenick also wrote that the facility was closed until further notice to assess possible repairs to the structure.
The reason for the closure came as no surprise to club member Julia Norregaard, who has been a member for over five years.
It looks like something from the Cold War, Norregaard remarked about the conditions at Green Tennis Center. (Missouri’s women’s tennis team) are so talented and work so hard, and the fact that they get a third-rate facility is embarrassing. So my assumption is that they finally have to deal with mold, water leakage and who knows what else.
Norregaard noted that she, along with other club members, had seen what appeared to be mold growing on the bubble housing the main runways. She went on to say that the bubble is not only a problem due to mold, but is also known to leak during heavy rains preventing games from being played.
Regardless of the reasons for the closure, tennis players in Columbia have been disappointed by the lack of communication and uncertainty about the facility’s future.
I think it’s very important for people to know about our vibrant tennis community and I hope that (the closure) means the university is going to allocate the money to give us a new tennis facility, said Sarah Bohl, a member of Green Tennis Center . I just think it’s interesting that we didn’t get any notice and we kind of had no place to play in the indoor season, and a lot of us have hundreds of dollars on the line.
The university has not shared more information about the closure with club members, and it is not known whether that will change. The Missourian has reached out to university administrators but has not yet received a response.
