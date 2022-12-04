Swimming and diving will add an additional six times/scores on the final day of the Hawkeye Challenge





IOWA CITY, IOWA – Six more top 10 performances, four NCAA qualifying scores on the platform, and two NCAA B-cuts were recorded by the Rutgers women’s swim and dive team on the final day of action of the Hawkeye Challenge. Rutgers finished second in the league with 766.5 points. Nebraska won the game by a score of 952 with Illinois in third with 744.5 points and Iowa in fourth with 624.5 points.

The Scarlet Knights won a trio of sophomore events on the final day Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova in the 100 free, graduate student Alice Scarabelli in the 200 back and graduate student Madison Murtagh in the 1650 free.

Rutgers recorded four platform scores, all among the best in Scarlet Knight history by sophomore julia victorious freshman Sephora Ford graduate Jenna Douglass and sophomores Holly Prasanto along with top 10 swims from Murtagh in the 1650 and Scarabelli in the 200 back.

NCAA Zone markers were captured by all four Scarlet Knights on the platform, while Murtagh in the 1650 free and Sofia Chichiaikina in the 200 flight each picked up NCAA B time points. All four Scarlet Knight entries on the platform finished in the top eight, scored NCAA Zone Qualifiers and landed in the all-time top 10 scores "On The Banks".

The quartet was led by a second-place finisher of julia victorious with the fifth highest score in RU history with 272.85. Sephora Ford placed fourth with the seventh highest score in school history at 251.55 with Jenna Douglass followed in fifth place with 234.80 and the eighth-highest score at Rutgers. Holly Prasanto took seventh place with 10e-highest score at RU with 228.25. Madison Murtagh had a huge lead in the 1650 freestyle en route to the third-fastest time at Rutgers and an NCAA B-cut. The graduate student clocked in at 16:20.90 and won the event by a margin of 13.48 seconds. Alice Scarabelli rose on an all-time list by winning back the 200. She was 0.09 seconds off an NCAA B cut time with 1:57.16. Her time moved her up two places on the RU all-time list with sixth time in the record books.

Alice Scarabelli rose on an all-time list by winning back the 200. She was 0.09 seconds off an NCAA B cut time with 1:57.16. Her time moved her up two places on the RU all-time list with sixth time in the record books. Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova won the 100 free with best time and season best of 50.05 with Juliet Gidini also races in the final and finishes fifth with her best finish in the event this season in 50.94.

Sofia Chichaikina was runner-up in the 200 flies with an NCAA B-cut of 1:58.22. Victoria Kostromina was also in the final with a seventh-place time of 2:01.41.

Rachel Kimmel added a third-place finish in the 200 breast in 2:13.78. During the prelims she swam to a season best 2:13.51. Tina Celick also took part in the final and came eighth in a season best 2: 19.03.

added a third-place finish in the 200 breast in 2:13.78. During the prelims she swam to a season best 2:13.51. also took part in the final and came eighth in a season best 2: 19.03. Additionally, Sephora Ford and Jenna Douglass took NCAA Zone qualifying marks. The weekend ended with the 400 free relay taking second. The team of Alica Scarabelli, Sofia Maksimova, Yulia Bartoszewicz and Sofia Chichaikina gave the team the best time of the year in 3:20.08. Rutgers women’s swimming and diving begin their annual winter training trips and return in the new year to host Villanova on Jan. 21 and Nebraska on Jan. 27-28 at the Rutgers Aquatics Center. Entrance is free. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram. -RU-

