Team USA Reaches 2022 Master’U Championship Finals





Honfleur, France – Against the hosts at the Master’U BNP Paribas Championships 2022, Team USA had to show a lot of resilience and rely on a strong doubles play to beat France and advance to tomorrow’s Final. After relying on a strong singles match in the opening round against Germany, the Americans had to rely on their doubles match in today’s semi-final, needing at least two doubles wins after losing both doubles to France. In singles, Connie Ma (Stanford) handled business again today, winning in straight sets against Clarisse Aussert from second in women’s singles. In first place, Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) showed a lot of struggle and came back after dropping the first set to earn her second singles win of the tournament. In the men, both Stefan Dostanic (USC) and Ryan Seggerman (North Carolina) could not come out on top in their singles. Dostanic dropped a close three-set match against Louis Dussin in the No. 1 position, while Seggerman fell in straight sets to fellow NCAA student-athlete Francois Musitelli (Kentucky) from the No. 2 position. Now tied at two points apiece, Team USA now needed a big showing in the doubles they struggled against Germany the day before. However, the United States was able to win both the men’s and women’s doubles to secure victory and their spot in the finals of tomorrow’s Master’U championships. In the women’s doubles, Haley Giavara (Cal) and Ma teamed up again and managed to take the big points en route to the 7-6, 7-6 doubles victory. Dostanic and Seggerman formed the pairing on the men’s side of Team USA today and immediately showed their chemistry by winning 7-5, 7-6 against the French representatives. Team USA is now playing in its third straight final at the Master’U BNP Paribas Championships. The United States takes on Great Britain in the championship game, a known foe for the Americans, who have won the only championship outside of Team USA in the past ten events. Results Team USA vs France Women’s Singles: No. 1 singles – Fiona Crawley (USA) def. Robbe (FR)1-6, 7-5, 10-8

No. 2 singles – Connie Ma (USA) def. Aussert (Germany) 6-2, 7-5 Men’s Singles: no. 1 Singles – Dozen (FRA) def. Stefan Dostanic (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 10-6

Utilities. 2 singles – defeats Musitelli (FRA). Ryan Seggerman (USA) 6-4, 7-6 Women’s Doubles: Giavara/Ma (USA) def. Dormet/Robbe (FRA) 7-6, 7-6 Men’s Doubles: Dostanic/Seggerman (US) dev. Dussin/Musitelli (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 Mixed Doubles: – Advertisement –

