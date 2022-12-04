2022 World Cup: Argentina vs. Australia head to head record





Ahead of Saturday’s World Cup final-16 between Argentina and Australia, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Argentina and Australia square off on Saturday as both countries look to earn a place in the World Cup quarterfinals. La Albiceleste and the Socceroos each lost their opening group stage game before recording back-to-back wins under varying levels of pressure. For Argentina, elimination for the last 16 was unthinkable, especially with rivals Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C, but 2-0 victories over the former and Poland saw them top Group C. Meanwhile, Australia would have felt relatively empty after losing 4-1 to France after taking an early lead against the world champions, but it inspired them to consecutive 1-0 successes over Tunisia and Denmark in Group D. The teams now meet at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, with Argentina looking to take a step closer to a third Jules Rimet trophy and Australia attempting to reach the last eight for the first time in their history. Reuters However, in seven previous encounters with the South American giants, Australia have only prevailed once, that success coming in their first ever encounter in 1988. Two goals from Charlie Yankos helped Australia win 4–1 in Sydney, but it turned out to be a false dawn regarding future games with Argentina coming out victorious in five of their last six games. Gabriel Batistuta scored a double as his team won 2-0 in Buenos Aires in 1992, that game took place before the teams would meet in a two-legged playoff tie in 1993 to determine who would qualify for the World Cup held in the United States was held States the following year. The tie has significance in the record books Diego Maradonaaged 33 at the time, only earned his last appearance at a World Cup as Argentina came through 2–1 on aggregate. Australia secured a 1–1 first leg draw in Sydney, Aurelio Vidmar Cancel Abel Balbo‘s opener, and it took an own goal from Alex Tobin to give Argentina a 1–0 victory in the reverse fixture. Since then, only three matches between the countries have taken place, the most notable of which was a 4-2 thriller at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup in Germany. Argentina initially led 3–0 before being pinned down by two John Aloisi goals, but an 89th-minute hit from Luciano Figueroa, who also sealed his hat-trick, confirmed victory for Argentina in a game that took place two months earlier Lionel Messi‘s international debut. ARGENTINA USA AUSTRALIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Argentina wins: 5

Australia wins: 1

pulls: 1

Argentina goals: 12

Australia goals: 7 MATCH HISTORY July 14, 1988: Australia 4-1 Australia (Bicentennial Gold Cup)

June 18, 1992: Argentina 2-0 Australia (International Friendly)

October 31, 1993: Australia 1-1 Argentina (World Cup qualification play-off)

November 17, 1993: Argentina 1-0 Australia (World Cup qualification play-off)

June 30, 1995: Argentina 2-0 Australia (International Friendly)

June 18, 2005: Australia 2-4 Argentina (FIFA Confederations Cup)

September 11, 2007: Australia 0-1 Argentina (International Friendly) Read more about Argentina vs Australia No data analysis information

