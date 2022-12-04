Sports
Faber’s Three Points Helps ‘U’ Finish Sweep at MSU
Faber scored a goal and two assists Just close made a career-high 40 saves as Minnesota (13-5-0 overall, 8-2-0 B1G) secured its third Big Ten Conference sweep this season. A three-goal barrage in the second period helped the Gophers go 4–0 at Michigan State in 2022/23 as they picked up their 11th consecutive victory over the Spartans (11–6–1 overall, 5–4– 1 B1G) to stay in first place in the leaderboard.
It was a battle in the neutral zone at the start of the game, with the Maroon and Gold generating the best chances during the first period. The goaltenders at both ends of the rink were up for the task, deflecting any effort thrown their way. That changed in an instant when Faber intercepted and found an MSU pass in his defense zone Jimmy Snuggerud on middle ice with an exhaust pass. Snuggerud was accompanied by the rush Logan Koley for a 2-on-0 breakaway and the Chaska, Minn. native went high and hit the back of the net. After conceding the goal with 5:58 to play in the first, Minnesota withstood an onslaught from Spartans and carried the 1-0 advantage into the locker room.
Brilliant passes from the Gophers almost doubled their margin six minutes into the second, but an equally impressive save from the home defender kept it to a one-off. Minnesota kept pressing and a heads-up pass from Luke Mittelstadtdeep in its own zone, to Bryce Brodzinski at the furthest blue line did indeed increase the lead to 2-0. Brodzinski went in alone and deftly shoved the puck between the pads on the backhand. Just 19 seconds after MSU hit the post behind Close, the visitors got ice and Jason Nelson took a pass from Bricklayer Nevers before firing a shot into the left corner to increase the lead to 3–0.
The offense continued as Minnesota scored its third goal in the space of nine minutes. Faber moved the puck to the slot where Matthew Knees waited with a perfectly angulated stick blade and the sophomore tip went over the goaltender’s shoulder and the Gophers held a 4–0 lead for two periods. MSU got on the lead for the first time in the series 2:19 in the third with a back-door feed that cut the deficit to three. The Spartans found new equipment and had the visitors hot on their heels, but Close balanced in the net and saved with a sliding path to keep out a goal.
The momentum continued with MSU as it added its second goal seven minutes later that re-energized the sold-out crowd. Minnesota turned to its veteran line to settle matters and it was junior Nevers who recaptured the three-goal tie with less than 10 minutes remaining. Four minutes later, Faber registered his third goal of the year and the Gophers cruised into victory, 6-3.
Remarkable
Seven players recorded multiple points for Minnesota on Saturday…Snuggerud and Knies remain tied for the Gophers’ scoring lead as both put away their 11th goals this season…Snuggerud has points in 13 of his previous 16 games and six in a row, while Knies has seven points in a five-game span, including his NCAA-best fourth game-winning goal…Mittelstadt scored his second multi-point try of the year…Brodzinski’s goal was his eighth this season, as he scored in three of the last four appearances…LaCombe and Cooley picked up a pair of assists each, bringing their team leader total to 14…Faber and Cooley extended their career point streaks to six and five games respectively.. With a total of 11 goals over the weekend, it was it the third series Minnesota scored in double digits… The Gophers were not called for a penalty for the third straight game.
Next Up: Home vs. Wisconsin (December 9)
For the first time in nearly a month, the Gophers return to the 3M Arena in Mariucci, hosting rival Wisconsin for a B1G series hosted by M Health Fairview. The action kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. on First Responders Night live on the Big Ten Network with audio coverage on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM/AM 1130.
|
