Hockey game supports BPD lieutenant shot in the line of duty





WITHIN A FEW MINUTES. KHIREE: A VERY SPECIAL GAME OF HOCKEY TONIGHT. THE BALTIMORE SENTINELS HOCKEY TEAM HAS AN ADVANTAGE GAME FOR BALTIMORE POLICE LIEUTENANT BILL SHIFLETT. HE WAS SHOT ON THREE YEARS AGO AND WAS SEVERELY INJURED ON THE JOB. AND SINCE THERE THE MEDICAL BILLS HAVE BEEN piling up. IT’S A PERSONAL MISSION FOR THE TEAM COMPRISING ENTIRELY OF CITY FIRST RESPONDERS. INCLUDING SHIFLETT WHO SAYS HE STILL HAS SOME PAIN BUT IS DOING MUCH BETTER. HE IS GRATEFUL FOR HIS CITY’S HELP. >> THE CITY IS EXCELLENT FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WHEN A COP OR FIREFIGHTER THE FAMILY NEEDS HELP, THE FAMILY STEPS ON. KHIREE: TICKETS SOLD FOR $10 PER POP. AND THERE IS A GO FUND ME FOR THOSE WHO DID NOT MAKE THE GAME

Charity game supports Baltimore Police Lieutenant Bill Shiflett, who was shot in the line of duty Updated: December 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST A charity hockey game was played on Saturday in honor of a Baltimore City police officer who was shot three years ago and has returned to the hospital. Baltimore Police Lieutenant Bill Shiflett was shot in the line of duty in July 2019, when he and fellow officers were taken to the Man Called Alive Methadone Clinic for reports of an active shooter. Shiflett was shot in the abdomen under his body armor. Now a 28-year veteran of the BPD, Shiflett has returned to Shock Trauma with complications from the shooting, according to family. "When a brother in blue or a sister in blue is shot in the line of duty we all feel it. So it affects us all. It's hard to explain honestly. We all come together as a family, said Matthew Gerber, a retired officer and member of the Baltimore Sentinels. Shiflett, 54, is a husband and father of two girls, who also have ongoing health problems. His eldest daughter was in a car accident in September and underwent hospital treatment. In an effort to help with medical bills, the Baltimore Sentinels, a hockey team made up of the city's first responders, played a benefit game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. at the Mount Pleasant Ice Rink on Hillen Road. The event included a selfie station, a silent auction of memorabilia and team merchandise. Tickets are $10, and children 10 and under are free. For those who were unable to attend the benefit game and would like to contribute, there is a GoFundMe page to support Shiflett.

