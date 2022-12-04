Graham Arnold enjoys the success of Australia’s platinum generation | Australia

Graham Arnold lived out of a suitcase for seven months in 2021. World Cup qualifiers had resumed after a long Covid hiatus, but Australia’s strict border restrictions made hosting home games nearly impossible. Opponents were not prepared to complete the 14 days of hotel quarantine. Nor were some of his own foreign-based players, and even those who faced resistance from their clubs.

So Arnold took off from home to different parts of Asia, navigating a labyrinth of competitions across the world’s largest continent when international flights were few and border restrictions varied. The 59-year-old remained in Dubai for a number of closed spells, regularly overseeing games after just one full training session with a squad that changed regularly.

A total of 45 players took part in the Socceroos qualifying campaign, a 20 match odyssey over 1,008 days covering hundreds of thousands of miles in travel across 10 countries. Away from family and friends in Sydney, Arnold passed his days looking at the walls and thinking about the results and well-being of the players.

Less than a year later, after March’s loss to Japan sent the beleaguered Socceroos to two qualifying playoffs, Arnold was nearly fired. Three months later, he saved his skin by beating the United Arab Emirates and Peru, the latter, in a penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne made international headlines for his scrambling to qualify.

Five months later, he has taken Australia to a first win in a final in 12 years, the first back-to-back wins in history and the knockout stages for the first time since 2006. On the eve of Australia’s last 16 meeting with Argentina at Dohas Ahmad bin Ali stadium, Arnold jokes that he was going to write a book about it.

I think the universe will pay us back for all the hard work we’ve put in, he said. The universe looks down on us and rewards the support and sacrifices the players and staff have made in doing so.

And I’m trying to look at the positives, but I do believe that’s been crucial, that Covid has helped bring this team together and create the family culture of camaraderie. Because these guys were locked up in hotels, they couldn’t get up from the floor they were sitting on and had to play pool or table tennis with each other in the social area. That really united the players as a family.

There was another silver lining to the Socceroos’ nomadic existence: they played five World Cup qualifiers in Doha, which had made them well accustomed to the environment and to playing in the air-conditioned stadiums. We have now won six of the seven games here in Qatar. It is a home away from home for us.

Arnold took over the Socceroos after the 2018 World Cup and quickly discovered why the job he held is arguably the most undervalued and thankless job in Australian sport. The fact that he replaced an interim coach in place of Bert van Marwijk. Ange Postecoglou had his team qualified for Russia and then retired in frustration months before the tournament said it all.

Football in Australia is a minority sport competing for relevance and money, run by a network of competing agendas. Nevertheless, expectations have remained high in a country renowned for its sporting achievements. Since November 2005, when John Aloisi’s famous playoff penalty against Uruguay broke a 1974 World Cup drought, qualification has been the minimum requirement.

Graham Arnold’s selection of Mitchell Duke (left) drew criticism in Australia. Photo: Francisco Seco/AP

Arnold’s career depended on his ability to take the team to Qatar 2022. His polarizing reputation (see the aforementioned politics), along with a short-lived tenure overseeing the Socceroos for a year between 2006 and 2007, meant sympathy for the unique challenges in his path was less obvious. Former players called out some former national teammates for his head and attacked his tactics and selections. At some points he exacerbated his own pain by deflecting or calling out what he perceived as negative media.

One of those selections to be criticized was the inclusion of Mitchell Duke, the striker whose header brought down Tunisia last weekend. Duke and a handful of other senior heads, including the captain, Mat Ryan, are players he had coached in the A-League from a young age. But for the most part he chose a young, inexperienced squad, dropping more senior members including Tom Rogic, Adam Taggart and his son-in-law Trent Sainsbury in favor of new faces he brought through the under-23 squad.

That was the other stress the last of Guus Hiddink’s golden generation had retired and Arnold knew that after years of coaching domestically, not many people were waiting their turn. He felt he had no choice but to manage both teams simultaneously with the help of his assistant, Ren Meulensteen, and trusted coaching staff that he had largely brought with him from Sydney FC.

At the 2018 World Cup it was an aging squad, Arnold said last month. I thought: where do I get these players? At the time, he could barely field a team, but he qualified the Olyroos for the Tokyo Olympics, breaking a drought that stretched back to Beijing 2008 and upset Argentina in their opening game before losing the rest.

He also scouted the world for players who might be able to get their hands on an Australian passport. This exercise produced some Scottish gems in defender Harry Souttar, who had never set foot in the country before but is arguably the side’s standout player so far, and winger Martin Boyle, who is unfortunately injured.

After Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Denmark wrote this little-known team into Australian sporting folklore, the public started calling them the Platinum Generation. International media, who had written them off after chastising last week’s 4-1 defeat to France, came back and watched more closely.

Fairly early on, the culture entrenched the young boys who emerged, Souttar said. The conviction we have as a team is one I have never experienced before. It probably took three and a half to four years for everyone to think the same way. I think the last two results have shown what can happen when everyone is on the same path.

If you had told me four years ago that we would be in this position, I probably would have believed you, because we had so much faith in ourselves. We weren’t surprised, although I know we surprised a few people, and hopefully we can do that again.