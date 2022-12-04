Duke opens indoor season with eight event wins, ten top-five program points





WINSTON-SALEM, NC Duke Athletics opened its 2023 indoor season in style on Saturday, as the Blue Devils won eight events, racked up 10 top-five program points and recorded 36 top-five placements at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kickoff and Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener. TOP PERFORMANCE Represents Duke as the only Blue Devil entry at the Boston, Massachusetts sophomore Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener Amina Maatug brought momentum from a sensational cross country season to her first track and field competition as a Blue Devil.

brought momentum from a sensational cross country season to her first track and field competition as a Blue Devil. Competing amidst a packed women’s 3,000 yard field, Maatoug clocked 8:55.62 to take seventh place, shattering the Duke school record. The product from Leiden, Netherlands, beat 15-year-old Shannon Rowbury (9:02.73) by almost seven seconds.

Back on the JDL Fast Track with the rest of the Duke team competing, the Blue Devils’ stellar day of play was highlighted by the establishment of nine top-five program points along with four new measurement and facility records between the 60-meter dash for women’s, long jump, 600m and weight throw, as well as men’s long jump and weight throw.

Senior Hall Bieber placed herself in the top five of the Duke women’s indoor 60m charts and placed second behind a time of 7.48 seconds No. 2 all-time in school lore.

placed herself in the top five of the Duke women’s indoor 60m charts and placed second behind a time of 7.48 seconds No. 2 all-time in school lore. Graduated student Ariana Gragg sophomore Megan McGinnis and freshmen Lauren Tolbert rewrote the Duke record books after running phenomenal races in the 600m.

sophomore and freshmen rewrote the Duke record books after running phenomenal races in the 600m. Tolbert was first with a time of 1:28.74c, McGinnis was second after finishing in 1:29.86c, while Gragg took third with 1:30.51c.

These respective times rank second, third, and fifth all-time in Duke lore. The trio’s times were also meet records, with Tolbert and McGinnis’ finish also marking JDL Fast Track facility records.

Graduated students Hold Akinjisola and Myle’s fright kicked off their Duke careers with strong performances in the men’s weight throw as the pair etched their names in the Duke record books.

and kicked off their Duke careers with strong performances in the men’s weight throw as the pair etched their names in the Duke record books. Akinjisola’s throw of 60–9.25 feet (18.52 m) tied for third in the event and No. 3 all-time at Duke. Schreck placed fourth on a throw of 56–4.50 feet (17.18 m), fifth in Duke history.

On the women’s side, Jordan Shubrick and Zoe Waddell have secured their spot on the all-time Duke list.

and have secured their spot on the all-time Duke list. Shubrick came through the clutch on her final attempt and threw her weight 60-3.25 feet (18.37 m) to finish second and move to No. 4 on the Duke charts.

Waddell recorded the fifth-furthest indoor weight throw in school lore, after recording a throw of 56–3.25 feet (17.15 m) to finish in fourth place.

Maximum strong got his second campaign off to a flying start via a personal best. Forte jumped 23–9.00 feet (7.24 m) to fourth overall, placing him in fifth place on the Duke long jump charts.

got his second campaign off to a flying start via a personal best. Forte jumped 23–9.00 feet (7.24 m) to fourth overall, placing him in fifth place on the Duke long jump charts. freshman Gianna Locci shone in her Duke debut and earned her first collegiate victory, setting the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off meet record in the process. Locci’s third and fourth jumps were her best attempts as she flew to 19–8.00 feet (5.99 m) to finish first overall.

shone in her Duke debut and earned her first collegiate victory, setting the Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off meet record in the process. Locci’s third and fourth jumps were her best attempts as she flew to 19–8.00 feet (5.99 m) to finish first overall. Women’s Pole Vault Brynn King , Allison Nieders , read charlotte and Paige Summers put in a solid performance as a group, with the quartet taking the top four of the standings.

, , and put in a solid performance as a group, with the quartet taking the top four of the standings. King took first place with a height of 13–5.25 feet (4.10 m), overcoming all three heights on her first attempt.

Sommers (second) and Nieders (third) also recorded heights of 13–5.25 feet (4.10 m). Both individuals reached their final heights on the third attempt – Sommers got the slight lead over Nieders, who needed two tries to overcome the second height.

Read placed fourth with a clearance of 11–11.75 feet (3.65 m).

On the men’s side, the Duke duo of Tyler Hrbek and Jonathan Horn bet claim the top two places.

and bet claim the top two places. Hrbeck took the win via a 16–0.75 feet (4.90 m) clearance, with Horn posting a 14–5.25 feet (4.40 m) clearance to finish second.

Duke’s other wins came through the women’s high jump, women’s 60-meter hurdles, women’s 4×400-meter relay, and women’s weight throw.

Believe in Agina took first place in the high jump with a height of 5–8.50 feet (1.74 m), while Moorea Mitchell recorded 61.0–25 feet (18.60 m) on her first attempt to win the weight throw.

took first place in the high jump with a height of 5–8.50 feet (1.74 m), while recorded 61.0–25 feet (18.60 m) on her first attempt to win the weight throw. On the track, freshman Fallon Spearman clocked 8.65 seconds in the 60m hurdles and the 4x400m relay of Kiara Ekeigwe , Maddy Dietz , John Tarpeh and Amarachi Onuoha finished in 3:56.01 to win their respective events.

clocked 8.65 seconds in the 60m hurdles and the 4x400m relay of , , and finished in 3:56.01 to win their respective events. Full results of Visit Winston-Salem College Kick-off meet can be found here. QUOTES “I couldn’t be happier with how our teams performed today. We had fun, we fought hard and we learned a lot about ourselves at the end of our preparation phase of the season. We will now turn our attention to finals and the winter pause but also continue preparations for the meat of the indoor season, which will start in January “Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC.” #Good week

