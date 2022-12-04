Sports
Marnus Labuschagne response to happiness, double century, record, west indies, bible verse, Dimuth Karunaratn, Doug Walters, Greg Chappell
Marnus Labuschagne has revealed the hilarious sled he took from teammates after his historically lucky run with the bat.
Labuschagne became the third ever Australian to score a double century and a century in the same test, with back-to-back big punches against the West Indies.
But the Queenslander enjoyed more than his fair share of luck and the stats show Labuschagne has been dropped almost as much as caught since July 2019.
Labuschagne has been dropped 16 times compared to 20 catches, a conversion rate of 55.5 percent. Only Dimuth Karunaratne from Sri Lanka has a lower conversion rate of 52.7 percent.
“I’ve definitely been having a lot of trouble with the green lately,” Labuschagne said.
I think it kind of comes in waves. There were times when I was in Pakistan and I felt like the green didn’t rub the same way you guys take stunners, you pick at flatties. There is one slip, literally every other fielder is in front of the wicket and you hit it to that one man.
I have certainly felt that all the prayers from my mother, my grandmother, my family all need to be sent at once.
Some of the boys are joking. I got that little Bible verse at the bottom of my bat that I might have to put one on Josh’s shoes tomorrow. He had that bail clip there and it wouldn’t come off.
You will never complain if you have a little friction from the green. Crickets a funny game and the tide is turning.
Labuschagne followed up his first innings double century with a century in the second innings coming off 108 balls.
He joined Doug Walters in 1969 and Greg Chappell in 1974 as members of the elusive double century and century in the same Test club.
I haven’t really had time to think about it yet, Labuschagne said.
As a player you probably never know how special it is until time goes by and you get to those periods where you don’t make that many hundreds and you miss out on a few and you’re like geez, remember that day?.
I feel very privileged to have been named with some of those players in that club.
Meanwhile, records from Fox Cricket statistician Lawrie Colliver proved how Labuschagne’s luck influenced his Test record.
(Lawries) went through Marnus’ career and, hypothetically, looked to see if the first chance he presented in an innings was taken, Adam Gilchrist said.
His batting average… would be 44.
The Labuschagnes test average is now at 59.31.
|
