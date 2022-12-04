College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, conference championship weekend odds

This weekend’s championship games are all that stands in the way of some of the best teams in the country and an appearance in either the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six bowl games. Opportunities for teams to jockey for position are limited, but nevertheless there are opportunities for five specific league title matches to be played over the weekend.

The weekend off got off to an unexpected start with No. 11 Utah rushing past No. 4 USC to capture its second straight Pac-12 crown and a Rose Bowl appearance—all while Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes came to fruition hindered.

Should USC drop out of the top four, a door suddenly opens for No. 5 Ohio State to join the four-team field as it sits at home after falling in The Game last week. That’s not to say the Trojans will necessarily be eliminated, but with two losses to the Utes, it would likely be difficult for the CFP selection committee to place USC in the narrow field. If Ohio State makes it to the field, the Big Ten would become just the second conference to get two teams to the playoffs in the same season (SEC).

Elsewhere, Saturday’s showdowns are mostly about seeding. CBS Sports Bowls pundit Jerry Palm states that current No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 3 TCU are all likely to be in the playoffs, win or lose. The Wolverines have the easiest path to the top seed as a favorite by more than two touchdowns over the unranked Purdue. The Bulldogs have a firm hold on the top spot, but must face No. 14 LSU, who appeared to be a legitimate challenger before being upset by Texas A&M last week. And then there’s the Horned Frogs, who have the toughest test of the bunch as they battle No. 10 Kansas State, who barely beat it on the road earlier this season.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all weekend for coverage of college football from the first few championship games on Friday through Selection Sunday. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the best games during Championship Weekend.

ACC: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina

8pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Clemson is the better team, but the door is open for an upset in a way we haven’t seen in a long time when it comes to these conference championship clashes against the ACC Coastal. North Carolina has some injury concerns and has been far from a consistent team this season, but it has a head start in the quarterback market and should play with significantly less pressure given preseason expectations.Forecast: North Carolina +7.5 — Chip Patterson

Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue

8pm | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) —I don’t give Purdue much chance of winning this game, but I don’t think the Boilermakers are scammers. This is a team that could give the Wolverines some trouble offensively, but the concern is how many stops will the Purdue defense get? It’s a solid unit, but not one that goes well with the Wolverines. Considering that, in addition to the fact that this game will be played indoors and on artificial turf, I see more points being scored than expected. That’s why I love it more than anything.Prediction: above 52 –Tom Fornelli

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU



4pm | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—Georgia will stifle an LSU team in need of demoralization after last week’s stunning loss at Texas A&M. Jayden Daniels absolutely needs to establish himself as the center of the Tigers ground game or it won’t click. That’s easier said than done against this Georgia defense that will force Daniels to win this game with his arm. That will not happen. However, Georgia knows it needs to end this game as soon as possible. The Bulldogs will build an early lead and take their foot off the accelerator to allow the Tigers to cover. However, the game will never be in doubt.Forecast: LSU (+17.5) — Barrett Sallee

American: No. 18 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF

4pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —The Green Wave is well underway while the Knights are struggling. Tulane topped two-time champion Cincinnati and crushed fourth-place SMU by 35 points. UCF lost to Navy 17-14 and needed a late push to escape a horrible South Florida team. Willie Fritz’ team does not pass up this opportunity and earns a conference championship for the first time since 1998.Forecast: Tulane -4 — Shehan Jeyarajah

Pac-12: No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah (Friday)

8pm | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) —USC needed a 38-27 victory over Notre Dame last week, while Utah cruised to an easy victory in Colorado. On a short week and in a match between two evenly matched teams, wear and tear can be a factor. Utah won the first meeting by a point on October 15 and the Utes have experience on this podium as the reigning Pac-12 champions. While it can be difficult to beat the same team twice in a season, Utah did it against Oregon last season. The Utes could do it again when they take on a USC team that remains shaky defensively and overly reliant on an uncanny ability to force turnover.Prediction: Utah +3 –David Cobb

Big 12: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

afternoon | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Kansas State beat TCU through most of its first game in Fort Worth, Texas before quarterback injuries set in, but the Horned Frogs have made huge improvements over the past month. TCU posted 62 points with ease despite missing key plays against Iowa State, and it certainly kept the earlier game against K-State ahead. In a rematch, take the better team to come out on top — that’s TCU.Forecast: TCU -2.5 — Shehan Jeyarajah

