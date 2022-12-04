Sports
Girls’ high school tennis: Wymbs builds on outstanding career – Salisbury Post
Girls’ high school tennis: Wymbs is building on an outstanding career
Published Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 00:01 am
By Mike London
SALISBURY Salisbury tennis star Millie Wymbs is an athlete with or without a racket in her hand.
Wymbs, who does good things running and swimming for the Hornets when she’s not on the court, is the Post’s Rowan County Tennis Player of the Year for a second time.
Wymbs, which rhymes with climbs, not limbs, shared the award with doubles partner Abby Campion last season after they led the Hornets to championships and run to the state individual semifinals.
Wymbs has been named the Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches for the past two seasons. Salisbury has produced several two-time CCC Players of the Year, but has not had a three-peater since Hannah Lebowitz in 2007-09. Wymbs will likely accomplish the three-peat feat next fall.
“Millie is an exceptional athlete, a great athlete and successful in all sports because she puts her heart into everything she does,” said Salisbury tennis coach Milton Griffith. “She doesn’t often fall out on the tennis court, but when she does, she’s going to fight you. She’s not going to give up. She is a very competitive person.”
In the pool, Wymbs placed third and sixth in individual events at last winter’s Central Carolina Conference Swimming Championships.
The junior now runs indoor track. The sport provides excellent cross-training for tennis, and she’s good at it too.
Not many tennis players can say they’ve stood on the podium at the state’s track and field competition for sprinting one leg in the 4×400 relay, but Wymbs helped the Hornets take third place last spring.
“I enjoy running and it has increased my stamina,” said Wymbs. “I like the track coaches in Salisbury. I enjoy being with my friends and I like competitions.”
Wymbs (18-1 in singles) led Salisbury to another great tennis season and its 20th straight CCC championship.
While winning never changes for Salisbury tennis, the lineup does. The wrinkle this year was that with Campion gone, Wymbs’ new doubles partner was her little sister, freshman Cora Wymbs.
It’s unusual to have the team’s No. 1 seed paired with the No. 5 player for doubles, but the sisters have that sibling chemistry. They jumped at the chance and formed one of the best doubles teams in 2A.
“It was definitely a little different this year, playing with my sister, but we pulled it off,” said Wymbs. “We got a lot of wins and were rewarded for the work we put in.”
The sisters were CCC champions and runners-up in the 2A Midwest Regional. They reached the semifinals of the individual state tournament to earn All-State recognition.
After an unblemished regular season, Salisbury was the No. 1 seed for the 2A dual team state playoffs and came close to defeating perennial state champion Hendersonville. Salisbury lost 5–4 to Hendersonville in the regional final.
“I knew we had a deeper team this year than we did in 2021,” said Griffith. “We had two really good seniors (Abbey Lawson and Kate Burton played No. 2 and No. 3) and I thought we had a chance to run. When I saw the players in the individual state tournament, I knew we had a shot at a state championship. And we were there. We had our chance.”
Wymbs started playing tennis early on. Her father plays regularly and he started taking her to court.
“I got pretty serious and competitive with tennis when I played for Salisbury Academy,” said Wymbs. “What I really liked about the sport was that even if you lose a point, you immediately get to play the next one. You don’t have to sit and wait and think about it, you just move on to the next one.”
Wymbs, whose favorite subject is math, said she is often asked about her future. People want to know if she aspires to continue with a tennis career in college or if she will focus on academics.
She hasn’t made up her mind yet. She has some time. That’s a bridge she won’t have to cross for another year.
As far as goals for her senior tennis season go, she doesn’t intend to push herself or her team.
“I just enjoy working out,” she said. “All I want to do is keep having fun with it.”
Salisbury’s 18-1 record was clearly a fast pace in the county, but Carson’s season was also excellent.
The Cougars had a deep team and went 13-3. Two losses came in the South Piemonte Conference against 3A runners-up Lake Norman Charter, while the only other setback came in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Twelve Rowan Girls, including six Hornets and four Cougars, were regional singles or doubles qualifiers.
East Rowan’s Audrey Ward was one of the best in the SPC. She went 11-5 in singles and 10-6 in doubles.
.
All Rowan County
Salisbury (6) Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams
Carson (5) Bree Whittington, Allie Martin, Landyn Kesler, Kayla Cook, Brenna Smith
South (2) Bella Caraccio, Grace Meckley
East (2) Audrey Ward, Jaylen Jones
West (1) Izzy Melton
Coach of the Year Milton Griffith, Salisbury
