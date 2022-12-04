Gophers Rally, beat Penn State in double overtime

Mary Brown

The University of Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 B1G) rallied past Penn State (7-2, 0-1 B1G) 98-96 at Williams Arena Saturday night to open the Big Ten season.andhit clutch free throws to force overtime, with Braun finishing with 26 points for the team, including 11-of-11 from the free throw line.

Braun’s 26 gives the freshmen four games in six starts with 24 or more points. The Wayzata, Minn. native also dished out a career six assists, grabbed four rebounds and went on to steal three times. Minnesota’s trio of true freshmen led the Gophers in every facet on Saturday with Amaya battle scored a career-high 19 points while adding five assists and five rebounds with three steals. Chaskas Mallory Heyer posted her second career double double with 18 points and 11 boards to go along with her two steals. Minnesota’s only redshirt freshman starter Katie Borowicz finished with 13 points of his own along with three assists and a steal.

After a closely contested 29th minute opening, Braun broke the 28–28 score with a step back three in the closing seconds of the second quarter to give the Maroon and Gold a 3-point lead in the locker room. The battle erupted in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the frame, going 4-of-5 from the field, including a pair of huge threes that pushed the Gopher lead to five, and eventually as high as seven.

Penn State then closed out the last five minutes of the third with an 18–2 run to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter. Minnesota continued to fight and posted a 10–3 run to cut the lead to two in the top 2:44 of the fourth, with Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux scoring four of her eight runs on the run.

Penn State held the lead through the fourth inning and eventually held an eight-run lead with 2:25 remaining in the rules. Braun then erupted with seven points in the final 2:12, including three free throws after fouling in the corner to tie the game at 74–74 with 13 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Penn State invaded the ball from half of the field, went downhill and hit a layup with two seconds left. Minnesota sent the ball to Borowicz, who fouled with 0.5 seconds left and was sent to the line, trailing by two. Borowicz, like Braun, got going to tie the game and send the game to overtime.

In the first overtime, it was free throws that put the Gophers on the board, scoring six of their 10 points on the charity streak. Heyer was the only Gopher to connect from the floor and scored two buckets in the first two minutes to give Minnesota a four-point lead early on. The Nittany Lions continued to battle, with a Shay Ciezki fall away jumper forcing a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the visitors took a three-point lead with 3:42 to go before Heyer made her final bucket of the game, one-and-one to tie the game at 90. On the next possession, Battle drove the course down. baseline and connected on her seventh shot of the night. Penn State tied the game a minute later, but Battle responded again, followed by a Braun and-one to extend the lead to five, where the Gophers were then able to take the stretch win to go 1-0 in the Big Ten. season.

As a team, the Maroon and Gold shot 31-of-66 from the floor, including 28-of-32 from the charity stripe. The Gophers won the rebound battle 39-38, going 8-of-21 from outside the arc.

