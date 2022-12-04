When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN Live Coverage on Live TV Online





The Indian cricket team is on their way to the Bangladesh Series after losing to New Zealand. They would hope to bounce back and announce their arrival at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in style. The team that lost to the Black Caps had a relatively young squad with a lot of inexperienced players in the mix. We will see the return of seasoned veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for this series, hoping it will give us that extra edge. Read also |IND vs BAN: BCCI appoints Umran Malik as replacement for injured Mohammed Shami Some promising batsmen like Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi are also included in the roster for the Bangladesh series. It will be interesting to see if they actually get a chance to showcase their talent on the pitch. The Bangladesh team will play their first ODI series since being knocked out of the T20I World Cup 2022. They would be looking to gain some momentum in the new year, and what better way than to beat your neighboring rivals. India should be favorites to win this series, but cricket is an unpredictable game. The home help could be another factor helping to sway things in the Bangladeshi men’s favour, so it would be interesting to see if India is up to the task. On what date will the 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played? The first ODI match of the series between India and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, December 4. Where will the India vs Bangladesh match be played? The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. What time does the match between India and Bangladesh start? The first ODI match between India and Bangladesh kicks off at 11:30 am IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and Bangladesh? The match between India and Bangladesh is available on Sony Sports Network. How can I watch the India vs Bangladesh match live streaming? The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan can be watched live on SonyLIV. FIFAWorldCup 2022 Points Table|Schedule FIFA World Cup 2022|2022 FIFA World Cup results|FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot IND vs BAN 1st ODI Possible Start XI: The Indian team predicted starting line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain 27th Sports has signed Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket teams 3-match ODI and 2-match Test series Get the latest cricket news, schedule and live cricket scores here

