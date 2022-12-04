India go 1-5 to Australia, lose series





Australia’s men’s hockey team put in a clinical performance by beating India 5-1 in the fourth game of the series to be held at Adelaide’s MATE Stadium. With this win, Australia seals its five-game series 3-1, with one game to play on Sunday. Jeremy Hayward (29′, 41′) scored twice in the home side’s victory, while Jake Whetton (30′), Tom Wickham (34′) and Matt Dawson (54′) were the other goalscorers. For India, Dilpreet Singh (25′) was the only goal scorer. The world No. 1 side showed their defensive prowess today, led by goalkeeper Andrew Charter who made some fine saves to prevent India from scoring. 2 Related After struggling to make room in the batting circle for the first few minutes, India broke through in the 25th minute thanks to Dilpreet. India could not hold onto the lead as Australia responded with a goal in the next four minutes. It was Hayward in form who converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute. Just a minute later, they netted another through Jake Whetton. Although Indian forwards made desperate forays into the batting circle over the next two quarters, they were unable to break through the home side’s defence. To add to their woes, Australia scored goals at regular intervals, leaving India with no room to bounce back. Two goals in the third quarter via Tom Wickham in the 34th minute and Hayward in the 41st minute further put India under the pump. Australia followed suit in the final quarter, increasing their lead to 5-1 from a penalty corner in the 54th minute. “Australia were definitely a better team today. They played defensively from the start and we couldn’t capitalize on the lead by putting pressure on them. As I said before, this tour has given us a lot of exposure and playing against a quality side like Australia is always a learning experience. We now know which areas we need to work on ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela,” said Captain Harmanpreet Singh. “We will try to come back in tomorrow’s game and try to finish the tour on a high note,” he added. Match 5: India vs. Australia on Sunday, December 4 (11am IST). Matches are live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 SD and Star Sports Select 1 HD or linear TV. Disney + Hotstar will also live stream the matches.

