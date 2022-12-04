Achanta Sharath Kamal: Vicky Kaushal would be a good choice to portray my story | Tennis news





Achanta Sharath Kamal is in a great space. If a movie was made about his life, he says he would want Vicky Kaushal to play him. Recently in the capital, he was really looking forward to exploring the city, but he had little time. No wonder, as the recipient of Padma Shri was here to collect this year’s only Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The award is given for the most spectacular and outstanding achievement of an athlete in a four-year period, and comes with a cash prize of 25 lakh, a medal and a roll of honor. (Photo: PTI) It has been a great highlight in my career when a table tennis player was named the best of all athletes. The parties around the country, the table tennis club and my own relatives have been going on since August. I am honored to be in that room, he says of the award, which recognizes the most spectacular and outstanding achievement by an athlete in a four-year period, and which includes a cash prize of 25 lakh, a medal and a roll of honor. The spotlight comes with its own expectations, but over the years the 40-year-old has learned how to use them to boost his game. Without [wanting to be] the best, one cannot push the physical and mental limits. That has been my driving force in the pursuit of excellence. It has been a very long and illustrious career with highs and lows. The first highlight was when I won India’s first gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games (CWG), and I have continued to reach new heights ever since. The year 2018 was great, with three CWG medals and two Asian Games medals. And for me it’s 2022 where I’ve reached new career highs with three golds and one silver, says Sharath Kamal. The prolific paddler, who is the son of top table tennis coach, Dronacharya Award winner A Srinivasa Rao, started playing the sport as a four-year-old. He credits Chennai, his hometown, for instilling passion for the sport in him from a very early age. Chennai has produced top table tennis athletes since the early 1950s. With such a rich culture and tradition, it was easy for us to travel in pursuit of excellence. Chennai also has a great club culture that regularly produces champions with friendly rivalries between them, he notes. Tweets from authors @Nainaarora8 Follow up more Facebook and Twitter

