East West home is best! – University of Oregon Athletics

The Oregon volleyball team has served at home all season. Now the Ducks set out to prove they are among the elite in the land.

The No. Saturday’s 9 Ducks had the longest winning streak in program history, completing a perfect season at home and earning a spot in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament next week in Louisville with a second-round victory in four sets over Arkansas. The UO women got better and better throughout the match, batting .000 as they dropped the first set, but stormed back to win the next three, hitting .613 with zero errors in a dominant fourth set as they won by scores of 19-15, 25-20, 25-20, 25-9.

“I never think we’re going to lose with this team because we look each other in the eye and everyone is just on the same wavelength,” says UO senior Brooke Nuneviller said. “Even when we didn’t play very well in the first set, I wasn’t worried going into the second set.

“I was confident that we could bounce back like we did because they always do. They always just find a way. And that’s greatness. So if we can keep that up through the tournament I know we will, think I will find success.”

Playing at Matthew Knight Arena for the last time, Nuneviller had a match-high 19 kills to lead the Ducks to their 15th consecutive win, tying the UO record set in 1980 and giving them a perfect 14-0 this season were home. freshman Mimi Colyer added 15 deaths, Hannah Pokie had 42 assists with 12 digs, Kiari Robey added seven kills plus seven blocks and The glory of Mutiri had six kills in what was also her last home game with the Ducks.

“The fourth set I definitely took a deep breath, listening to the cheers of all the students, and the community that came in, and just taking in everything that Eugene has brought this year,” said Nuneviller. “I definitely had to hold it a little bit in the fourth. But I went to Glo, I think the set point, and I thought, ‘Let’s go, let’s finish.’ And so I couldn’t have wished for a better way to finish.”

How it happened: It was an ignominious start for the Ducks, who led 7-6 in the first set after Nuneviller’s third kill early on, but then quickly fell behind. Arkansas scored four in a row for a 10-7 lead, and after Oregon stopped that run short, the Razorbacks ripped another six in a row to make it 16-8. Several offensive errors by Nuneviller and Colyer resulted in points for Arkansas later in the set, and the Razorbacks won it 25-19. At the time, Oregon’s dynamic duo of Nuneviller and Colyer had six kills and eight errors, while the Razorbacks duo of Taylor Head and Jillian Gillen helped them hit .241 in the set.

“Both outsides are really fast arms,” ​​coach UO Matt Ulmer said. “So I think it just caught us a lot; we were just a little bit late (on the block) with our hands. So we just tried to make that technical change with both Hannah and Gloria, and I felt they both did an excellent job with that.”

Oregon’s adjustments on both sides of the net paid off in the second set. Nuneviller and Colyer combined for eight kills with only two errors, as Arkansas batted .128. The set went back and forth in the beginning, but after the Razorbacks took a 9-8 lead, the Ducks scored nine consecutive points eight with Pukis on the service line. Oregon did not lead again until late in the set by less than six, but after Arkansas battled away three set points, the Ducks took it, 25-20.

“They couldn’t do anything wrong in the beginning, could they?” Ulmer said. “You just want them to doubt a little bit, and then we get a little bit of momentum, we get the good feeling, and then we start going. That (service run) was huge because of Hannah. I thought Elise Ag was great too, big scoring runs over and over. I think we had a few people who went there and did that, but Hannah started it.

Arkansas won the first five points of the third set, but Oregon chipped to come within 10-8 and then scored five straight runs. That run to a 13-10 lead included two aces from Colyer, one of which followed an Arkansas timeout that failed to stop the Ducks’ momentum. Later, with Oregon up 17-16, the Ducks scored three runs, and that run also went through despite the Razorbacks timed out for the third run. Nuneviller and Colyer each had five kills in the set, against two combined errors, as the Ducks won 25-20.

Over the course of the last three sets, Arkansas called six timeouts during UO scoring. Five times, the Ducks scored the first run from the timeout to keep the momentum going.

“Everyone was just doing their job,” Mutiri said. “We had them in a rut and no one wants to be the one to let them out. So I’m going to be aggressive with my hands, and I know everyone behind me is going to do the same. They’re going to be aggressive, do their job.”

Two kills and a solo block over Colby Neal helped Oregon get out to an 8-5 lead in the fourth before the Ducks absolutely dropped the hammer. It was 8-6 as Colyer had two consecutive kills from the back row leading to an 8-0 run to a 16-6 lead. Colyer had a third back row strike on the run, Nuneviller had two kills, and Robey had a kill plus a solo block. A fourth kill from the back row by Colyer in the set made it 18-7, and when it was 21-9 Robey had a kill to kick off a four straight run run by the Ducks to take the set and win the match.

“Kiari was great; I mean that was huge for us,” Ulmer said. “Colby was great yesterday; Colby did great again today. But they were definitely the two we needed today.”

remarkable: Match point was a block from Neal and Colyer, the 15th of the game by the Ducks. That’s tied for third place by an Oregon team in NCAA Tournament play. The Ducks advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the eighth time in the program’s history, playing in the spring of 2021 for the first time since the 2020 season. Oregon will attempt to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018, only to reach the third time in program history. With 19 digs Saturday, Georgia Murphy surpassed 1,500 in her career. She is the fifth player in the program’s history to reach that milestone. Karson Bacon three blocks on Saturday earned her a career-high 339, moving her to ninth in UO history, ahead of Mindee Adams (337, 1988-91). Bacon started Saturday’s match but was not feeling well, Ulmer said, and did not play in the final two sets.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller about what makes the Ducks so dangerous

“We have so many weapons on this team, defensively and offensively, our serve got better as the game went on. I just think it makes a world difference to have so many different weapons. The other team really can’t scout and pile on one player with this team because we just want another player to do well and do their job. So if something opens up for one person, they’re going to take advantage of that.”

Head coach Matt Ulmer with the prospect of playing the rest of the postseason on the road

“In the preseason we planned to go to the East Coast on purpose to get used to that, and go to Minnesota and play and play at some of the big schools. The whole reason for that is now. So if we’re lucky have enough to go play Louisville in that time zone, against teams like that, and then Omaha (before the Final Four) back to back, we’ve done that before, it’s not something that’s new to us so you know I I think we prepared as best we could.”

Next one: The Ducks take on Nebraska on Thursday in the Sweet Sixteen, in a region hosted by Louisville.