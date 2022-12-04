IND 153/6 – IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Updates India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Rahul hits half century; Sundar, Shahbaz fall





hello and welcome to Sportstars Live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Dhaka. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates. Sundar falls, Shakib strikes Shakib immediately strikes on his return as he snatches Washington Sundar, who was forced to play a foul shot after playing two maidens and a scratchy innings of 19 off 43 balls comes to an end. There was a fielder stationed at short third man and Washington plays a reverse sweep directly to the fielder. Rahul reaches half century An excellent half-century from KL Rahul and he will be happy with his knock as he saw through a tricky period and got his eye to bring out an excellent half-century. The partnership with Washington is 60 off 73 balls and India needs this pair to keep driving. India wants to change course The partnership between Washington and Rahul is 20 off 36 balls and Rahul was almost on his way back when he misfired a shot while trying to raise the bar, but Bangladesh won’t let the Indians escape. The pressure is on as the Indians rely on the singles and twos and occasionally pick a boundary. A crucial period of play is underway and momentum could go either way. Rahul has the key Holding the key, KL Rahul must drop anchor and give momentum to the innings as India does not have the luxury of a Hardik Pandya rested. India’s vice-captain has to give direction and Bangladesh has set a net around the Indians, breaking a partnership at just the right time. Washington is not a mug with the bat and this is going to be an important partnership for India. Iyer bounced out Ebadot Hossain strikes, again exposing the chink in Shreyas Iyer’s armor by digging a short ball into it. Iyer threw it short, outside, Iyer went for the pull, but eventually got a top edge as Mushfiqur burrowed under the skier. Iyer had no control over the shot and a well-aimed short ball helped Bangladesh break the partnership. Bangladesh is drying up its borders Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman have kept both batsmen quiet with tight bowling, hitting the right lengths and not offering any freebies. From India’s point of view, the run rate has not dropped from the current rate of 4.56 and both Rahul and Iyer will try to change gears once the borders dry up. Rahul, Iyer driving India The partnership is worth 22 from 28 balls and both Iyer and Rahul are on their toes as a wicket here would give Bangladesh further advantage. The home side attack for wickets and the batsmen play on the merit of the ball and the running between wickets was good. The duo bring India to safety after Shakib Al Hasan’s double blow that shook India to its foundations. Rahul, Iyer rebuilt KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle and it will be an important partnership for India. With Dhawan, Rohit and Kohli back in the hut, Bangladesh is in control for now. Important that both Rahul and Iyer take a stand and keep the scorecard ticking. Rohit, Kohli leave Shikib Al Hasan strikes in his second ball as he chastises India’s skipper, then removes Kohli in his fourth ball, courtesy of a blinder from Litton Das. Shakib has put pressure on India with a double blow. As Rohit was thrown through the gate, Kohli went after a wide throw and drove hard, but Das dove into cover to the right to make a spectacular one-handed catch to stun Kohli. The crowd is alive and the atmosphere is exciting as Rahul joins Iyer. Rohit engines on Rohit Sharma shows his signature pull and sends Hasan Mahmud in for a six, well over the back square leg area and that’s a fantastic shot. The Indian captain has found his footing while dealing with boundaries and offsides peppered with fine timing. Kohli, meanwhile, is vigilant. Dhawan falls early Dhawan succumbs to pressure and Mehidy Hasan has given Bangladesh an early breakthrough. Dhawan goes for the reverse sweep and misses it as the ball hits his wrists and bounces to hit the stumps. A preconceived shot went wrong. Virat Kohli joins Rohit. Rohit, Shikhar not good Shikhar and Rohit are off with both batsmen each hitting a boundary, while India gets off to a quiet start. Rohit cashed in the width provided by Hasan and hit a boundary as Dhawan stepped out and played an excellent inside-out shot to free his arms. Careful start Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have yet to get off target as India taps off the target with a leg-bye. Top first over from Mustafizur Rahman as the left arm pacer started well and reached the right lengths. Cautious start from Rohit and Dhawan. Rohit, Dhawan start innings Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are in the center to start the innings and it is an important one for both players. It is Mustafizur Rahman who will start proceedings with the new ball. Pants released, Axar doesn’t fit: BCCI In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI team. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI, a BCCI Twitter update reads. Rohit hands over ODI cap to Kuldeep Sen Bangladesh Games XI Bangladesh Play XI: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain India Games XI India plays XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen Kuldeep Sen makes debut Kuldeep Sen, the right arm fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh makes his debut. Rohit: Honestly, I wasn’t sure. The field seems to be a bit damp, so we would have bowled first. Some injuries and few problems, we have four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen makes his debut. Myself Shikhar and Virat set up the order. KL Rahul keeps wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some guys hit really well. The World Cup is still a long way off, we don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly. Toss Bangladesh won the coin toss and elected to bowl first Pitch report It is rolled in perfectly and it is nice and hard. The side boundaries are non-uniformed and it is a batter’s paradise at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Anjum Chopra believes. The opening question Until recently, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been automatic picks as India’s favorite ODI opening pair. But Dhawan’s sluggish approach in the Power play overs and Shubman Gill’s emergence as a powerful 50-over opener will undoubtedly create many opportunities. Rohit prior to meeting with Bangladesh It will be an exciting series. They play in their own backyard, so we expect them to challenge us in batting, bowling and fielding. So we have to be at our best. India at home The Indian team at full strength is in the park and they head down the corridor for a crucial encounter. Both teams are aiming for a winning start. India ready for Bangla clash IND vs BAN Latest results Latest result: India won by 28 points (Birmingham; July 2019), Last five results: IND won – 5; BAN won – 0 India vs Bangladesh Head to Head Games played: 36, India won: 30, Bangladesh won: 5, No result: 1 Indian squad India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik. Bangladesh Predicted XI Bangladesh Predicted XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam. India Predicted XI India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik. Rohit, Kohli and Rahul return At that point, the focus now shifts to the preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup and players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are once again sidelined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-vs-bangladesh-live-score-1st-odi-2022-ind-vs-ban-latest-scorecard-updates-streaming-info-highlights/article66221830.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos