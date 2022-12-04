TCU’s loss to Kansas State put the lot of the College Football Playoff up in the air

ARLINGTON, Texas Thumb. Maybe less. Maybe an inch. That’s all Texas Christian needed on Saturday, multiple times.

Of course, that’s all OSU needed, several times, a year ago in the Big 12 Championship Game. The 2021 Cowboys fell short against Baylor, and that may have cost OSU a spot in the College Football Playoff.

TCU fell short against Kansas State, and the third-placed Horned Frogs hope it doesn’t cost them a spot in the four-team playoffs in 2022.

K-State staged a goal-line scoreline in overtime, then Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 31-28 win at JerryWorld, and Saturday’s drama sets Sunday’s drama.

The playoff committee will announce its field Sunday morning, and the previously undefeated TCU hopes it doesn’t get jumped by both Ohio State and Alabama.

“Look, we went through the Big 12 12-0,” said TCU coach Sonny Dykes. “We’ve been able to come up with ways to win games like this all year round, I think we definitely deserve it. I don’t think we should be penalized for coming to the Big 12 Championship Game. I don’t think the conference championships are designed to punish.

“We were (No.) 3 last week, and I hope we stay at 3 and go play, see how we do.”

Stay at number 3? That’s a bold question from the committee, which is always in favor of bluebloods. And who has bluer blood than Ohio State or Alabama?

But while the Frogs battled in an alley with the raucous, hard-hitting, top-10 Wildcats, the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide sat on benches in Columbus and Tuscaloosa humming the KSU fight song.

“Wabash Cannonball” rang through the stadium on Saturday as the Wildcats celebrated their first Big 12 Championship Game victory since 2003 when they shocked the top-ranked Sooners 35-7, but that OU team was still selected for the playoff with two teams.

Maybe this KSU victim is being treated like royalty. Heck, maybe this game, this show, will serve as one of the best endorsements for the Frogs. Ohio State went down a week ago at home to Michigan in an unbeaten run. In a wild environment in front of 69,335, almost all in varying shades of purple, the Horned Frogs rallied for 11 points against the 10th-ranked team in the final eight minutes and were defeated in overtime after back-to-back TCU plays came within an whisker of the ball crossing the goal line.

“We were literally an inch away from winning the game or taking a chance,” said Dykes. “I hope they see it the same way I saw it. The resume is good enough. But our hope (was) not to depend on a beauty pageant.”

This wasn’t just a showcase for the Frogs. This was a showcase for the Big 12. Don’t look now, but the Big 12 title game has become must-see television.

The OU-Texas showdown in 2018. An OU-Baylor overtime in 2019. An OU-Iowa State thriller in 2020. The OSU-Baylor game of inches in 2021. Now this one.

Kansas State’s defense consistently frustrated TCU’s Heisman hopeful quarterback Max Duggan. KSU tailback Deuce Vaughn rushed for 130 yards, and his 44-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave KSU a 28–17 lead.

We didn’t come here for a participation fee, said K-State coach Chris Kleeman.

But TCU worked his way to a field goal, got a stop, then Duggan showed why he was worthy of Heisman’s attention, directing an 80-yard touchdown drive on which he sped for 95 yards. Duggan’s 40-yard gain from a scramble set up his eight-yard TD run, and his 2-point conversion tied the game at 1:51.

On second in overtime, Duggan fled from the pocket and jumped to the goal line. He was knocked down on the 1-yard line, and replay showed that when Duggan went down, he either had the ball on the goal line or just shy.

Then K-State stopped TCU tailback Kendre Miller on back-to-back runs down the middle, the first of which Miller reached the ball and may have passed the plane again. But officials ruled otherwise, and K-State needed only a field goal to win.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” said Dykes, who directed a magical season in his first year in Fort Worth. “Damn football game.”

Now the Horned Frogs must wait.

“A little bit of fear for all of us,” Dykes said. “But I have a lot of faith in the committee. They have a hard thing to do, but I think those guys will take a look and put us in it.”

I hope he’s right. Do a blind CV’ with 12-1 TCU, 11-1 Ohio State and 10-2 Alabama, and the Frogs would win. Justice should be blind, but the playoff committee should not. There is an attraction to Ohio State and Alabama.

Perhaps the committee can resist the urge. Even if it is centimeters.

