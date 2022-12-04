NMU Hockey fights back to beat Huskies in overtime





MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) – In a sold-out Berry Events Center with an attendance of 4,263, the Wildcats pulled off a thrilling 4-3 OT victory over the Michigan Tech Huskies. Alex Frye took the win with 1:20 on the clock, a short breakaway score. Trailing 2-0 and 3-2 going into the game, the Wildcats never backed down. Josh Zinger got the equalizing goal with just 1:31 left in regulation with the keeper drawn. The Wildcats were eliminated in the first period, but scored twice in the second from Joey Larson and David Keefer. Andre Ghantous had a helping hand that night, recording three assists. The Wildcats are now 10-7 on the season and 6-3 in the CCHA. That night, NMU posted 29 shots to Michigan Techs 27. How it happened The Huskies quickly got used to the Berry as Brett Thorne sent a shot from the blue line that was deflected by Kash Rasmussen and into the net just 16 seconds into the game. After a pair of penalties killed each side minutes later, Kash Rasmussen was diverted again on the power play for his second score to put MTU ahead 2–0 just over half way through the period. NMU took three penalties in the first 20 minutes, killing two of the three. The Huskies took two minor offenses and fought through them unscathed. Each side shot 8 times on target in the period, but the Huskies led 2-0. Unfortunately, to start the second, the Wildcats didn’t stop in the box as they had to whistle two more in the opening minutes of the period, but were able to successfully fend off each one. The Wildcats finally got on the board from the faceoff circle 7:46 into the period, when Artem Shlaine went behind the net and put in a nice pass for the crease that rattled home Joey Larson for the home side. The equalizing goal came with 45 seconds left in the period, this time through #7 David Keefer’s twig. Alex Frye found the cutting winger in front of the net and Keefer beat MTU’s Pietila five holes to light the lamp. With the score tied at 2-2 after two periods, each team again posted 8 shots on target, equaling 16 each. The tie was short-lived, however, as Michigan Tech advanced just 1:13 into Logan Pietila’s third period. After a long six-minute period with no whistles, the clock ran out for the Wildcats to tie the game. With a keeper drawn and just 1:31 on the clock, Josh Zinger ripped a one-timer that found the back of the net for a thrilling late count. The game would extend to additional 3-on-3 overtime hockey in search of a winner. With a penalty kick in extra time against NMU, it looked bleak to win. But after an Andre Ghantous block, teammate Aiden Gallacher made a puck that Alex Frye chased. Frye opted for a slick forehand deck that the goaltender bit into, leading to a backhand push into the net for the shorthanded game winner. Post-game comments Alex Frye, Josh Zinger, David Keefer and Joey Larson got the numbers for NMU. Kash Rasmussen scored twice for MTU, the other goal coming from Logan Pietila.

NMU led in shots on target 29-27.

Andre Ghantous added three assists that night. Alex Frye and Joey Larson each had a goal and an assist.

The Wildcats were 4/5 on the penalty kill on the night.

NMU was 35/57 (61.4%) from the throw-in circle. Summary of the goal 1st Period 0:16 – Kash Rasmussen (MTU, 0-1) – Assisted by Brett Thorne and David Jankowski 11:23 – Kash Rasmussen (PP MTU, 0-2) – Assisted by David Jankowski and Topi Heiskanen 2nd Period 7:46 – Joey Larson (NMU, 1-2) – Assisted by Artem Shlaine and Andre Ghantous 7:14 – David Keefer (NMU, 2-2) – Assisted by Alex Frye and AJ Vanderbeck 3rd Period 1:13 – Logan Pietila (MTU, 2-3) – Assisted by Ryland Mosley and Kyle Kukkonen 6:29 – Josh Zinger (NMU, 3-3) – Assisted by Joey Larson and Andre Ghantous OT3:40 – Alex Frye (SH NMU, 4-3) – Assisted by Aiden Gallacher Next one The Wildcats head to Houghton tomorrow night for the second leg of the weekend series. Puckdrop takes place at 6:07 PM on WLUC-TV6. Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

