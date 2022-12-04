Bowl projections: Ohio State to College Football Playoff after USC falls as Georgia, Michigan, TCU clinch

We knew there wouldn’t be much drama during Championship Week, at least in terms of the four teams that would eventually compete in the College Football Playoff. It was just a matter of which team would finish No. 4, USC or Ohio State.

Well, Utah defeated USC for the second time this season, 47-24 in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, to knock the Trojans out of playoff contention. In fact, USC will most likely be behind Utah when the final CFP rankings come out Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State will therefore return to the College Football Playoff for the third time in the past four seasons, most likely as the No. 4 seed. That makes the Big Ten just the second conference in CFP history to bring two teams into a single four-team field and enter the SEC.

The Buckeyes’ positioning is only called into question as Kansas State handed TCU its first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game, with the Wildcats avenging their regular season loss to the Horned Frogs in overtime.

I believe TCU is ahead of Ohio State in the CFP, but even if not, forget the idea of ​​Alabama moving up with Ohio State and displacing TCU. That would be completely unfair. If TCU’s jerseys said “Oklahoma” or Alabama’s “Ole Miss”, no one would even entertain this point of discussion.

Georgia filled the top of the four-team field to pick up the first seed in the playoff and first SEC Championship Game win since 2017 in a rout of No. 14 LSU, and Michigan took the second seed by winning the second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game win. , this season about Purdue.

College Football Playoff

January 9 National Championship

Inglewood, California Title game Semifinal winners December 31 Peach bowl

Atlanta Semi finals (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State December 31 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Arizona. Semi finals (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

The Rose Bowl will feature Pac-12 champion Utah, who is making a repeat in the Granddaddy of The All after winning a second straight league crown. Penn State will represent the Big Ten in place of state champion Michigan as the highest-ranked Big Ten team not playing in the CFP.

USC needs to stay high enough in the CFP Rankings to earn a spot in the Cotton Bowl. This possibility arises because the Big Ten have put a second team in the GVB. Ohio State being out of the big pool for the New Year’s Six opens the door for the Trojans.

Like Kansas State earlier in the day, Tulane also avenged a regular season loss in the AAC Championship Game. The Green Wave slowed UCF 45-28 to win the league crown and advance to their first big bowl game since 1939, when undefeated Tulane similarly faced Texas A&M in the 1940 Sugar Bowl. Tulane will make the Group of Five in this year’s Cotton Bowl against USC.

Speaking of the Wildcats, their Big 12 championship takes place in the Sugar Bowl. Kansas State will take on Alabama, the replacement for SEC Champion Georgia.

The Orange Bowl gets ACC champion Clemson, who fielded North Carolina 39-10 in the ACC Championship Game. Tennessee will be the opponent for Clemson as the highest ranked team remaining from the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. A Clemson-Tennessee matchup seems appropriate for one Orange Dish.

New Year’s Six bowl games

Buffalo and New Mexico State were the last teams to bowl this week, albeit in different ways. Buffalo defeated Akron 23-22 to earn its sixth win and earn a bowl berth. NMSU received an exemption from the NCAA to compete as a five-win team.

New Mexico State went out and picked up a sixth win over FCS Valparaiso anyway in a game added late this weekend, but it doesn’t count towards the six the Aggies needed as only one FCS opponent can be counted and defeated NMSU Lamar earlier in the season. The waiver has bowled the Aggies anyway.

With the rest of the field, only Rice will compete this season as a 5-7 team. That might as well be if the next team in line, UNLV, fired its coach this week and considered turning down a bowl bid if offered.

