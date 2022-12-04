Australia’s first beach tennis facility to be built in Scarborough





Australia’s first dedicated beach tennis facility comes to Scarborough. Having brought the sport, popular worldwide but largely unknown here, to WA in 2018, partners Tuko Maia and Clarisse Menezes are aiming for a new chapter at the Scarborough Sports and Community Club. With the support of SSCC and the City of Stirling, the pair plan to convert an unused bare bowling alley into a six-lane beach arena with white sand, clubhouse and storage facilities ready for play in January. Your local newspaper, whenever you want. Perth has been an epicenter for the sport, with the WA Association being the first in the country to be affiliated with Tennis Australia and the pair playing a key role in creating a governance model for the sport to continue to thrive. It was an important year for Beach Tennis WA, which hosted the first International Tennis Federation Beach Tennis World Tour at City Beach in October. Ms Menezes said creating Australia’s first dedicated beach tennis club facility was a dream come true. Camera icon Beach Tennis WA founders Tuko Maia and Clarisse Menezes. Credit: Justin Benson Cooper / The Western Australian Ms Menezes said beach tennis is a game for all ages and abilities, with nearly 400 members aged 5 to 79 signed up to play in Perth. We have a lot of couples and a lot of families that come and play with us, she said. It’s a very fun sport; it fits everyone and we are very excited to bring it here. With the new club we will be offering memberships, family memberships, lessons and an equipment store. Camera icon Clarisse Menezes in action during the ITF World Tour at City Beach. Credit: Anderson Salazar Camera icon Clarisse Menezes and Anna Pham. Credit: Anderson Salazar Mr. Maia discovered the sport while working as a coordinator at the Paralympics in Brazil in 2016. There are over 300 professional tournaments around the world and he said his vision was to bring a professional circuit world tour and more international players to Perth. We like to reach milestones: we were the first association, we ran the first ITF and now we have the first club, so I want to see what’s next. I want to see something new, something big and bring a big event to Perth, he said. Mr Maia said he hoped more underutilized spaces or spare tennis courts across Perth would embrace beach tennis. Beach Tennis WA is now on a mission to raise $170,000 for the facility and has a fundraising page through the Australian Sports Foundation for supporters to make tax-deductible donations.

