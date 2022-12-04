Sports
Gophers men’s hockey dominates Michigan State in series opener
The No. 1/4 Minnesota men’s hockey team scored once in both the first and second periods before adding three goals in an eight-minute span of the third to defeat No. 11/13 Michigan State Friday night in a 5-0 win at Munn ice arena.
Justen Close stopped the Big Ten-leading Gophers Gophers (12-5-0 overall, 7-2-0 B1G) back to its third shutout of the season, turning 25 shots off, while Logan Cooley had two goals and an assist to take the to strengthen the attack. The Maroon and Gold scored five or more goals in their last five appearances for the fourth time, securing the 10th straight victory over the second-placed Spartans (11-5-1 overall, 5-3-1 B1G).
Both teams were able to create chances from behind the goal line with strong front controls in the early stages of the series opener. That effort paid off for the Gophers eight minutes into the game when Mason Nevers intercepted an MSU pass behind goal and quickly fed Cooley into the slot. The freshman snapped past the two-time B1G First Star of the Week goaltender once and silenced the near-packed crowd. Minnesota limited the home team to just five shots during the period, only three of them coming in the final 15 minutes, pushing the 1-0 margin into the locker room.
Two minutes into the second frame, Rhett Pitlick skated behind the Spartans’ defense for a partial breakaway, but his bid was rejected. Close came big to maintain the one-goal lead as he stopped both a shot from the lock and a dangerous rebound. The Gophers senior made another scintillating save in the middle of the stanza, pulling a redirect out of the air when MSU made a strong push. The Spartans continued to press and came close to equalizing when their shot rang out from the left post. Pitlick erased any momentum the home team was building when he buried a backhand rebound off an Aaron Huglen shot with 2:57 to play in the period, extending Maroon and Gold’s lead to two.
Close was tested again at the start of the third period and had to make a breakaway save when MSU caught the Gophers on a bad line change. At 11:26, it was senior Bryce Brodzinski who added an insurance count as he fired a shot from the top of the circle over the glove and Minnesota was in control, 3-0. Nevers took a long range pass from Brock Faber and entered the zone before dropping the puck to Brodzinski. Barely a minute later, Matthew Knies found the back of the net and the Gophers made it a handful as Cooley tucked away his second of the night in the dying minutes.
Remarkable
Cooley scored his fourth goal in the last four games and won the second game as he had his fourth consecutive multi-point performance… The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native posted his second three-point effort of the year and first since opening night… Pitlick has scored five goals in his previous five games and scoring in four of those appearances… Jackson LaCombe remains tied for the team lead and gets his 12th assist of the year on the game-winning goal… Huglen has scored points in back-to-back games for the first time this season… Nevers recorded an assist for the third game in a row as Faber extended his long career points streak to five… Jimmy Snuggerud assisted on the last two goals and has multiple points in five games in a row for a team-leading 22 points… Friday was also the second consecutive game in which the Gophers do not commit a penalty.
Coach Motzko’s comments
“It was a solid game and there was a lot of good Gopher hockey tonight,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “It started with our goalkeeper Justen Close. He had to make two monster saves when the game was close and we didn’t break it open there until the end.
Next Up: Road at Michigan State (December 3)
The Gophers close out the weekend series at MSU Saturday night with a puck drop before 5 p.m. (CT).
