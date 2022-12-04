Table tennis. Emmanuel Marzin, of Committee 72 of the French Federation





After 10 years at the head of the Bonntable club, Emmanuel Marzin has joined the department committee. After introducing new ideas (working with a club, in particular a computer) and participating in the organization of three major events (the French sports championship in business, the Ping Tour and the Antares senior French championships), he presented himself in 2019 , as the federal election on Gilles Erb’s list. The federation during and after Covid-19 Hardly installed, the new team had to face the health context. All efforts are focused on the recovery plan. And the development kit has come in handy, among other things. Like all other federations, our licenses have collapsed with disastrous financial consequences. . The post covid period has made it possible to breathe new life into things. The various behind-the-scenes works have seen the light of day and are already bearing fruit. Our head office is gradually becoming more professional. And the permit? We will find very encouraging numbers that would be even higher before the Covid, and more specifically for leisure. As of this season, as a member, the member can take advantage of more than 200,000 diverse and varied offers at preferential rates, covering different areas. The new licenses For more readability in our offer and to respond to the different practices of tomorrow, regardless of the license competition (formerly traditional license) and the leisure permit (ex-promo), note the creation of the lice discovered (free) which is aimed at non-practitioners who want to discover the discipline, and the freedom licensefor anyone involved in new forms of ping, such as ping away from home or in virtual reality. Ping health The FFTT has signed partnerships with the France Alzheimer’s and France Parkinson’s Associations . Today, more than 30 clubs offer specific sessions for patients and their carers. A concrete example with the TT club Le Mans Sarthe. The idea would be to make a fitness evaluation kit (costs 1,200 euros) available to all clubs that have a contract with the federation. Jacques Secretin Foundation Emmanuel Marzin has been appointed President of the Jacques Secrtin Foundation. The federal Ping citizen project responded to the fundamental values ​​that the late champion fervently defended, such as education, integration through sport, and especially in the prison environment. Several personalities have joined the Foundation, and the latest to date is none other than its writer, Michel Bussi. At the initiative of the FFTT, a one-school operation, a table launched at the end of 2021, with the support of USEP and UGSEL, has so far given 12,791 students from 386 schools access to table tennis. With the imminent arrival of a new benefactor to the Foundation, 100 extra tables will be set up. Our ambition is 5,000 outdoor tables, spread all over the country . And the Sarthois in federal life? At the start of the Olympic Games, more than 300 volunteers, including a dozen from Sarthe, responded positively to the call of the FFTT and participated in various committees. What have they become? Some assignments have taken off, others have not yet. This is priority management. Most Sarthois (Klavier, Tessier, etc.) have already started working with their colleagues. The events committee (with Surand and Pzeril) will be contacted in the coming weeks for the organization of the Trophes du Ping, in 2023. As for the marketing department for which he is responsible, the aim is to use the partnership or sponsorship offer, to give us the resources for our ambitions .

