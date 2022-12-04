Penn State advances to NCAA Regional Semifinals with 3-1 victory over UCF





Next game: at Wisconsin 8-12-2022 | To be determined Dec 08 (Thu) / TBA Bee Wisconsin History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Zoe Weatherington sparked Penn State’s outstanding offensive night as the Nittany Lions batted .314 in a 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) victory over UCF in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions, who participated as the fourth-seeded team in their region and the 11eranked team in the country, improved to 26-7 overall. They will advance to the NCAA Regional Semifinal, where they will travel to Madison on Thursday to face Wisconsin. The road to victory was not an easy one for Penn State, who fell behind midway through the third and fourth sets. The Lions trailed 14-10 in the third set and still trailed late at 22-21 before going on a 4-0 run. Weatherington and Katy Clark fueled the flight. The two combined on a block to give the Lions a 23-22 lead. Weatherington followed up with a kill, setting the stage for a solo block from Clark that gave her team a 2-1 lead in the game and rallied the Rec Hall crowd. Penn State trailed 13-9 in the fourth set and did not fight back to take the lead until Clark’s kill put the Lions up 18-17. The score stayed close Ali Holland put the Lions ahead 24-21 with a kill. Gillian Grimes then sent the Lions to the next round and secured the win with an ace. Grimes’ clutch ace was the sixth of the night for Penn State. Maddy Bilinovic led the way with three while Cassie Kurschen and Holland added one each. Weatherington hit .500 with 13 kills, capping off a great opening weekend of the tournament. Over two games, the batter at right averages 3.14 kills/set while hitting .472. Join Weatherington with double-digit homicides Kashauna Williams with a team-high 15 and Clark with 10. Selissa Elisa did her part to determine the group and finished with 45 assists in addition to her eight digs and three blocks. Penn State held a powerful UCF offensive strike at .229 batting. The Knights batted .319 for the season entering the game, including star player McKenna Melville at .315 as they averaged an eye-watering 5.53 kills/set. Melville was solid in the game with 20 kills, but Penn State got it right by slowing her down and holding her at .140. Melville ended her career with over 2,500 kills. Bilinovic played a key role in stopping the Knights with her team-high 13 digs. Kuerschen finished with eight, while Grimes came in with five. Clark led the way to the net with two solo blocks and four block assists. Holland added two blocks to her eight kills on .389 hitting. Penn State won for the ninth time in 10 games. The only loss during that stretch came to the next opponent, Wisconsin, but that match went five sets in Rec Hall. The Badgers, the No. 1 seed in the region and the third-ranked team in the nation, are 27-3 after their 20e-outright win, a sweep over TCU in the second round. Penn State will compete in the NCAA Regional Semifinal for the 35e time. The Lions have competed in all 42 NCAA Tournaments. The 2022 Penn State women’s volleyball season will be hosted by McLanahan’s.

