Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne perfect, David Warner struggling

Australia have started the Test summer in style, with a resounding victory over the West Indies in Perth on Sunday.

And in a rare moment before foxsports.com.auseveral perfect scores have been handed out, while only one Australian failed to pass.

Here’s how every Australian fared in the first Test against the West Indies.

Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

TALK POINTS: Why Cummins Wee Could Force Radical Aussie Change As Lyon Demons Conquered

REPORT: Lyons six-wicket slaughter finally shuts Test rival after Windies scare

THIS IS A CONCERN: Cummins sight casts a big shadow on Adelaide Test

CUMMINS INJURY: Star talks about an injury crisis… and the Ashes hero who could replace him

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Lyon star with six wicket away | 02:21

DAVID WARNER 3.5

5 and 48

The opener would be averse to himself considering the number of runs offered in the first innings. Perhaps he was unlucky enough to cut through, but his footwork was desperately lacking and he was left with a full, wide throw from Jayden Seales. Some might have expected Warner to explode in the second innings to allow for an earlier statement, but the hammer never came down, before becoming Roston Chase’s only wicket of the Test.

USMAN KHAWAJA 6

65 and 6

Didn’t go big like the three batters below him, but it must be said Khawaja faced the best of West Indies bowling of the whole Test. The tourists were patient and disciplined in the first few sessions, hitting clean areas to keep Khawaja on the defensive for much of his innings. He cashed in when Chase came to bowl and eventually did well for his 65 off 149 balls. Kyle Mayer’s delivery to find his perimeter wasn’t half bad either. Missed in the second innings, but it hardly hurt Australia’s position.

STEVE SMITH 10

200* and 20*

This was Steve Smith, back at his peak. This is the best he’s felt in years and that comfort was evident in a magnificent 311-ball double ton. The double century is his fourth in Test cricket and the first since the 2019 Ashes. Most impressive was the fact that the West Indies barely had a sniff to take Smith’s wicket. Smith seemingly took Australia to a huge total with total ease and went the whole test without being rejected. He was also on fire in the slips with a brilliant catch in the second innings. If we could give him 11/10 we would.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Every border of Smith’s double barrel! | 03:56

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 10

204 and 104*

With an average of 308 for the test, it’s hard not to give Labuschagne a perfect score as well. The elephant in the room is that he was unusually lucky, falling twice in the first innings, going to a no-ball in the second, while there were many edges and play-and-misses. Still, how can you not give a 10 to someone with a double century and a century in the same turns? After all, only three Australians have ever done it, while Labuschagne is the only one since Greg Chappell in 1974. A truly exceptional at bat, even if there was some help along the way. After all, that’s part of cricket.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/>

TRAVIS HEAD 8

99

0-4 and 2-25

You really get a feel for the Australian No. 5. There were flashbacks to the Ashes in the first innings when Head was back in white ball mode and working his way into a fast century. The kick he can deliver in the Australian middle class in home situations is reminiscent of fellow left-hander Adam Gilchrist. But he didn’t get what he deserved when he joined part-timer Kraigg Brathwaite for 99. A hard pill to swallow, but a great rendering. He scored with a pair of overs in the second innings and took two wickets, including breaking the dangerous partnership of Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase. Gets an extra point for that.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Devastation as Head falls short on 99! | 02:12

CAMERON GREEN 5

DNB

1-35 and 0-45

There was so much excitement over the young all-rounder’s first test in his home state. The only problem was that Australia’s top score went off script and knocked him out of the match. Green failed to get to the crease in either inning. With the ball, Green seemed to find a way to make things happen. His natural extra bounce was menacing and saw Nkrumah Bonner knocked out with a concussion. In the second innings, he could have been the one to break the stubborn opening partnership if Mitchell Starc held onto a tough catch. Not much was needed in the second innings, however, with the spinners doing most of the damage.

ALEX CAREY 5

DNB

A tough performance to criticize considering he didn’t have to hit the entire test either. Few people complain about the hands, which have been more or less safe as homes compared to the last Ashes and tour of Pakistan. However, there was a missed outside edge for Alzarri Joseph for which he loses a point. Being the wicket-keeper can be a thankless job.

PAT KOMMINS 7

3-34

No surprise that a switch to Test cricket once again brought out the best in Pat Cummins. The right arm was a handful for the West Indies, who could take just 1.67 runs per over from his accurate first innings spell. His ball to pound Kraigg Brathwaite’s West Indies wall for 64 was something of absolute beauty. Pain eventually got the better of Cummins who failed to hit the crease during the second session, affecting his rating. As captain, he again shied away from a follow-up to give his bowlers a rest, while giving them five sessions to win the Test by a 498-run lead. No one can complain about that.

MITCHELL STARC 7.5

3-51 and 1-65

Odd not to have an early wicket from Mitchell Starc in either inning of this Test, but it didn’t stop him from having the last laugh. He was the one to collapse the West Indies first innings in full swing with his trademark inswingers, with the new ball simply proving too hot to handle. Fairly quiet in the second innings with an unfortunate chop-on of Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s lone wicket.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Starc & Cummins produce PEACHES early! | 01:18

NATHAN LYON 8.5

2-61 and 6-128

Played more of a supporting role in the first innings but was still good value for a few wickets. As is usual when Australia chases a day five win, Lyon’s main tasks were reserved for the end of the test. And he performed, albeit in collaboration with Head and not as a solo operator. Lyon had already done some damage late in day four, but it was clear he was going to be a problem from the very first ball of day five, when he should have caught Kyle Mayers on the bat path. Dismissed him anyway, and then Brathwaite’s big wicket for 110. Mopped up the last two wickets to finish with a six wicket haul.

JOSH HAZLEWOOD 7.5

1-53 and 1-52

Can you think of a more unlucky Test spell from an Aussie faster than Josh Hazlewoods on day four? The Bendemeer Bullet was an absolute threat with hardly a ball misplaced. Somehow he didn’t take a wicket which was the trend of the Test as he was also exceptional in the first innings, only taking 1-53. Crickets a funny game, which is certainly not lost on Hazlewood, who could do nothing but look for outside edges when India were bowled for 36 at Adelaide Oval two years ago, 5-8. He finally had some well-deserved joy on the final day with Joshua Da Silva’s wicket. Two wickets before the Test is still a ridiculous representation of how he bowled.